Beebe officials decided Monday that its special election for city sales taxes totaling 1 percent will be held in September.
According to one of the three special election ordinances passed by the Beebe City Council, voters will be asked to pass the taxes Sept. 14. The taxes on the ballot will include a three-quarter-cent levy to build a new community center and a quarter-cent levy for fire protection.
The sales tax rate in Beebe is currently 9.25 percent. The city’s tax is 1 percent, the county charges 1.75 percent and the state levy is 6.5 percent.
J. Shepherd “Shep” Russell III from Friday Eldredge and Clark LLP in Little Rock told the council that the next step after passing the ordinance would be for him to send City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren “a ballot and the ordinances to the White County Clerk [Carla Barnett] and also a copy of the ballot to the city election commission.
“I am going to make a filing with the Department of Finance and Administration when I get the ordinances back,” Russell said. “So everything the ordinance said will have been done. then it’s just a matter of the White County Board of Elections kind of doing their thing, furnishing notice of election, putting it in the paper for people to see, probably within 30 days of the election.”
He said if the taxes are approved by voters, they will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Stephens Inc. Vice-President Jack Truemper said he would be available to help the city in any way possible in putting together information to let Beebe residents know what the process is for the election and he would follow up with the city.
“If we were issuing bonds today [to build a community center] it would not be the six-million-dollar number, it would actually be less than that. We are at $5 million nine-sixty and I believe we will be able to do what we call a half-funded debt service reserves, so we will actually be able to lower that by approximately $390,000,” Truemper said. “Our goal is to issue just what we need to to net $5 million for the city, and we will go ahead and put together a sequence of events and will be able to have you all funded by the first of the year.”
Ordinance No. 2021-15 says that the three-quarter-cent tax “will be used for one or more of the following: (a) to acquire, construct, improve, expand, equip, furnish, operate and maintain park and recreational facilities or community center improvements, or both; and (b) to pay and secure the repayment of bonds approved by the voters and issued by the city from time to time to finance park and recreational facilities or community center improvements, or both. The levy of the tax is not dependent on any bonds being approved or issued.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said that the tax “will only be used to improve parks and recreation.”
“Social media reveals the desire for more and improved recreation,” Robertson said. “Currently, the city spends approximately $350,000 per year for parks and recreation expense while receiving approximately $150,000 in revenue from all sources.
“It is the desire to construct additional recreational facilities in the city. Residents will need to pass a three-quarter cent tax to approve the construction of a community center, an indoor swimming pool and renovation of current facilities and construction of additional facilities in the future.”
Robertson previously had said that “we plugged in a $5 million dollar figure, so it may come in way below that. We don’t know the exact cost of a community center.”
Robertson also said that putting a permanent sales tax increase before voters “is the way to go.” He mentioned the “dilemma Searcy is in when they went out and did a sunset tax for eight years and now next year, they are in severe financial problems. They are having them now and they are trying to recoup.”
Robertson said the pond area on the 24 acres on West Mississippi Street that the city purchased has been a huge hit and the city has been talking about building the community center and administrative offices and water offices, too. Robertson said the city paid $350,000 for the property.
Concerning the proposed sales tax for fire protection, Beebe Volunteer Fire Department Chief William Nick told The Daily Citizen after the meeting Monday night that the department needs money for salaries.
“We want to hire some full time people,” Nick said. “We have the county tax right now that is buying our trucks and equipment, but we need this additional tax for salaries.”
