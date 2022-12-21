Beebe City Council approves two police department promotions

Beebe Police Department Capt. Barron Dickson (left) was promoted to assistant police chief and Lt. Brian Duke was promoted to captain Monday night at the Beebe City Council meeting.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

The Beebe Police Department has brought back its assistant chief’s position.

It was one of two promotions approved by the Beebe City Council on Monday night. Capt. Barron Dickson was promoted to the assistant police chief spot while Lt. Brian Duke was promoted to captain. The promotions were requested by Police Chief Wayne Ballew.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.