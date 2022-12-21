The Beebe Police Department has brought back its assistant chief’s position.
It was one of two promotions approved by the Beebe City Council on Monday night. Capt. Barron Dickson was promoted to the assistant police chief spot while Lt. Brian Duke was promoted to captain. The promotions were requested by Police Chief Wayne Ballew.
“It’s time that we make these promotions ...,” Ballew told the council. “... Both these guys are instrumental in keeping the police department in as good a shape as it has been. These guys work hard. They deserve the promotion.”
On Dickson’s promotion, Ballew said he was not proposing a pay raise but would like to see his family insurance paid. “He makes enough money as it is. You can’t hide money.” Dickson said he is paid $23.34 an hour.
City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said she would have to see if she could get Dickson on the family insurance because open enrollment time already has passed. She told Ballew she wasn’t opposed to it but could not guarantee that she could get him on the plan. Westergren said she would make a call checking on it.
“I appreciate that; that’s all you can do,” Ballew said.
Councilman Linda Anthony, referring to Dickson, said to Ballew, “I thought he was the bailiff.” Ballew responded, “Well, he’s a little bit of everything. He’s the computer guy, the bailiff, the transport officer, he answers FOI [state Freedom of Information Act] requests.”
Making a reference to “The Andy Griffith Show,” Ballew said, “He’s kind of like, you know, you all heard me refer to me as Andy, he’s kind of my Barney, you know.”
Mayor Mike Robertson told The Daily Citizen that the city hasn’t had an assistant police chief since around 2007.
“Ron Lewis served as assistant chief until he retired. We just didn’t refill it after Ron retired,” Robertson said. “It was just one of those things we didn’t feel was necessary to do at the time. I was happy with the chief running everything.
“The department keeps growing and he [Ballew] felt like he needed a little more help and he wanted to promote Barron, and that was his decision. All those types of decisions are left up to the chief. I concurred with him but I don’t make any suggestions. All those decisions are his.”
Although Dickson’s pay was not changed, Ballew asked that Duke receive captain’s pay. Westergren asked when Duke’s raise will into effect. Ballew said, “Next pay period, starting with next pay period if that’s possible.” Westergren said, “We’re in that pay period so do you want to wait until January first?” Ballew said, “Let’s wait and do it then.
In another police matter, the purchase of a three-seat 2022 Dodge Durango was approved for the department and assigned to Dickson for use in transporting prisoners to and from the White County Detention Center or for court or other places they may need to go. Ballew said the vehicle lists for approximately $42,000 by Fletcher Dodge out of Jonesboro but the price it was being offered for was $36,085, not including the police equipment that would be needed.
Anthony, who was attending her last meeting since she chose not to run for reelection, made the motion for the vehicle to be purchased and it was approved unanimously. Council members Jean Stark and Shannon Woods were absent. Westergren, before the vote was taken, said with the equipment, the amount of $41,000 was being voted on.
