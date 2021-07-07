Although the Beebe City Council approved spending $74,858 for three storm warning sirens, Beebe Volunteer Fire Department Chief William Nick said “truly the best thing for people to have in a lot of ways is an app on your phone so you can actually get some warnings.”
Nick called the sirens “a necessity.”
“These things [storm warning sirens] work great, but I suggest everyone have an app on your phone to receive storm warning sirens, too,” he said. “If you are outside doing stuff, they are great, but if you are inside, watching TV or something like that, you are probably not going to hear.”
Nick said the older sirens that the city has been using have worked well but it seems like after bad weather they have to be repaired. “The one out on Highway 64 is out and not working and the cost of repair is equal to the price of a new one installed,” he said.
Nick said moving that siren to a different place has been discussed to cover some of the new housing that has been built in Beebe. Individually, the storm warning sirens cost $24,950, Nick said. That amount is “turnkey,” which he said means it includes the cost of installation.
The money for the sirens is coming from the general fund, but Mayor Mike Robertson said the money the city anticipates receiving from the federal American Rescue Fund that is being given to states and passed along to cities could help pay for them. He said the money is primarily meant for infrastructure.
City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said the question about the funds was posed to the Arkansas Municipal League, which said it believed that paying for the sirens with it would be a possibility.
“They have posed the questioned to DFA [the Department of Finance and Administration], which is where all the guidance is coming from,” Westergren said. “They [the Arkansas Municipal League] so they believe yes, we are going to be able to purchase them, they are still waiting on the final guidance from DF A.”
Westergren said the finance department said the money should arrive “by mid-Julyish.”
“The money is long term so we have to plan how to spend the money by 2024,” she said. “I have to make reports monthly to DFA to what we are doing. By 2024, we have to say, these are all the projects we are going to spend this amount of money on and then the money will have to be completely spent by 2026. These are long-term projects to help cities with their infrastructure. It is long-term money for long-term projects.”
The council approved the siren purchases last week at its regular June meeting.
