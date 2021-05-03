The Beebe City Council accepted a bid last week to extend a sidewalk along Center Street from the Windwood Drive to the entry road to the Walmart Supercenter, a project that has been in the works since the city was notified in December 2018 that it was receiving federal funding.
The low bid from J Con Inc. of Benton was for $65,865, with $36,000 to be paid by an 80/20 Transportation Alternatives Program grant the city received. The council also agreed to move forward with an alternative plan that deleted paving the entry road to the supercenter, reducing the contract price to $52,205.
“I have worked with J Con Inc. on several TAP projects in the past and recommend them,” Engineer Adam Whitlow said. “They have done probably four of these TAP projects in Cabot. They are kind of special. They go after these TAP projects specifically and do sidewalks and the street scape projects.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said the last time he and council had talked about this project, they were going to do the alternate plan. Whitlow said if the council had left in the deductive alternative, the city’s portion of the expense would have been $29,865. With the deductive alternate applied, the city’s portion will be $16,205.
Moving forward, Whitlow said the next phase is to obtain a letter of concurrence from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. “Once we have concurrence, we may issue the Notice of Award and begin executing the contract documents. Once all the bonding is secured for the contract documents, the pre-construction meeting can be scheduled.”
Back when Beebe was awarded the grant, Robertson said, “We’ve had numerous requests [for a sidewalk] since Walmart opened. We do see a lot of people walking along the highway [U.S. Highway 67B] from the residential area.”
A sidewalk already runs down the majority of Center Street.
Robertson said other than safety, extending the sidewalk will help alleviate complaints the city receives regarding walkers taking a short cut through residents’ yards to the large retail business. However, he said in March 2018 that the main issue with building a sidewalk might be that “you will have a few homeowners that probably will be opposed to a sidewalk in front of their house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.