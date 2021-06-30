Beebe officials will be adding a $4 monthly environmental impact fee to residents' water bills for leaf and limb pickup.
The fee is being used to fund an air burner the city is purchasing to dispose of yard debris in an environmentally safe way "without having to have an eyesore like we have right now at the city pond," Councilman Matt Dugger said at Monday's meeting, and will allow residents to continue to put out their leaves and limbs to be picked up by the city like they always have in the past.
"We won’t have to store it. We won’t have to pay someone to haul it off. We can take care of it ourselves," Dugger said. "It will be something to help our city grow in the right way.”
To go along with the air burner, Mayor Mike Robertson said a truck, other equipment and an additional employee was needed. “That is going to be what’s done with the money," he said.
City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said the fee will be charged to all "residential homes."
“Businesses are not going to have to pay that,” Westergren said. “Apartment people are not going to have to pay that."
Asked when the $4 fee would got into effect, Robertson said the equipment would have to be purchased first. The 2021 air burner, which the council agreed to purchase after an executive session, costs $135,251 and includes training.
A motion was made and passed, with competitive bidding waived, to purchase a TL3 Lightning Loader truck to go with the air burner and it to was passed. The truck, being purchased At last month’s meeting, the estimate for truck from Henard Utility Products was listed at almost $170,000.
The council also agreed to hire a lead person for $17 per hour to be the backup to Nick Smith, who is in charge of the street department, to work the air burner.
Smith said with the air burner, the limbs and leaves can be burned on site. A packet of information he gave to the mayor and council members indicated that the air burner or air curtain works by burning wood waste within a confined area and is capable of accepting and burning large quantities of wood and waste at any one time.
Smith said he figures the city would be burning about two days a week from those he has talked to about the process.
Information on the truck that Smith handed out described it as a "grapple loader mounted to a chassis from behind the cab." It is equipped with a standard trash bucket at the end of the boom. "The loader operates from a fixed platform located behind the chassis cab."
Beebe stopped picking up leaves in the spring because it had exceeded the Arkansas Department of Emergency Quality’s limits on collection of yard waste, Robertson said in April. If the city collects more than 500 cubic yards, "you have to go into a permit for a compost facility and you have to have water runoff testing."
The limb and leaf service had been offered by the city for free.
