Beebe’s city attorneys concluded in a memorandum to Mayor Mike Robertson that Councilwoman Linda Anthony is “authorized” by the Arkansas Constitution to continue serving in that role “for the duration of the upcoming term.”
Robertson had asked for guidance from City Attorneys Randy L. Grice and Tess E. Stewart after the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Councilman-elect David Pruitt was ineligible to hold public office because he had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of election law.
Pruitt won the Nov. 3 general election against Anthony for her Ward 1, Position 2 seat. However, the high court upheld the White County Circuit Court ruling made by Judge Craig Hannah on Oct. 30. Hannah had ordered that the votes be counted in the race in case of an appeal, and Pruitt wound up receiving 1,546 votes (56.9 percent) to Anthony’s 1,044 (40.31).
Robertson had asked Grice and Stewart “whether the disqualification of an elected candidate to City Council triggers the vacancy statute allowing for a council vote to fill the empty position.”
Anthony said Friday that she did not need to be reappointed because she already holds the position. She said if the office was vacant things would be different, but “the office was not empty because I was the incumbent.”
The city attorneys agreed with Anthony in their memorandum issued Nov. 25.
“In conclusion, Linda Anthony is an incumbent who is authorized by Ark. Const. Art. 19, Sec. 5, to serve the unexpired portion of the current term and for the duration of the upcoming term, and until her successor is elected and qualified during the next general election,” they wrote.
They wrote that while Arkansas Code Annotated 14-42,411(a) says that a city council “shall elect by a majority vote of the remaining members a council member to serve for the unexpired term” at the first regular meeting after a vacancy occurs, “no vacancy exists here because the incumbent, Ms. Linda Anthony, is in present possession of her elected office and is legally authorized to discharge the duties of that office.”
They also cited the “holdover provision” of the state Constitution, “which has been explicitly recognized by the Arkansas Supreme Court as applying to aldermen, ‘All officers shall continue in office after the expiration of their official terms, until their successors are elected and qualified.’ The Arkansas Supreme Court has held that ‘elected and qualified’ in this context means that the office must be filled by a vote of the people.”
Anthony was among the plaintiffs who filed a petition before the election against Pruitt’s eligibility. The plaintiffs also included Robertson and Council members Lee McLane, Derrek Goff and Tracy Lightfoot. They asked that Pruitt be ruled ineligible from the ballot because he pleaded guilty before then-White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards to a misdemeanor violation for voting twice in the 2016 primaries.
Pruitt was serving on the Beebe City Council at the time and paid a fine and said his record was expunged by Edwards, allowing him to run for public office again.
Hannah said after his ruling that “the question is whether the sealing of the record would allow him to run.”
“That statute says that you were restored to all your rights; there’s another section of the law that says otherwise and I found that there was another section that said that he couldn’t run,” he said.
Justice Shawn A. Womack issued the majority opinion for the Arkansas Supreme Court and wrote, “This court has concluded that the framers of the Arkansas Constitution intended for an ‘infamous crime’ … to include crimes involving elements of deceit and dishonesty. … Additionally, infamous crimes are those that impugn the integrity of the office and directly impact the person’s ability to serve as an elected official.”
