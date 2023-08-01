When Leta "Diane" Daws was going through cancer treatment, she wanted something to do "to keep my hands busy." That something has turned into a business, including a booth the Beebe cancer survivor and her husband operate at the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market on Saturdays.

Daws said she and her husband, Lonnie, are new vendors this year at the market, which runs from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square. The name of their booth and business is Leta Diane’s Jewelry & Accessories.

