When Leta "Diane" Daws was going through cancer treatment, she wanted something to do "to keep my hands busy." That something has turned into a business, including a booth the Beebe cancer survivor and her husband operate at the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market on Saturdays.
Daws said she and her husband, Lonnie, are new vendors this year at the market, which runs from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square. The name of their booth and business is Leta Diane’s Jewelry & Accessories.
She said she actually found out about the market through another vendor. “It started off as just jewelry but I added more stuff. I started whenever I was going through treatment for cancer, through chemo and radiation. ... It was in 2017. I just started making stuff just to have something to do and it just kind of exploded from there into something that I just have a passion for.
"I love making jewelry. I have cancer awareness ribbons and bracelets and stuff, of course, because that is something that is close to my heart. That’s kind of how it goes.”
Daws said she keeps everything for her craft at home. Both she and Lonnie have full-time jobs, so she said when she works on her craft “sometimes it’s late nights but most of the time it’s sitting in the chair.”
Pacifier clips, key rings with silicone beads, macrame, purses, plant hangers, crocheted necklaces and scarves are some of the items she creates.
Asked about the favorite items that customers buy, she said, “It has been just a variety. I have sold a lot of earrings, a lot of the bracelets. I do some personalized pins, so I have sold a few of those.”
Some of her bracelets have “just motivational words like ‘brave’ and ‘strong;’ some of the earrings have those as well. I have the pink earrings for breast cancer awareness and things like that.”
As fas as how she comes up with ideas on items to make, Daws said it is pretty much her own creativity but she has gotten some ideas from Pinterest or Instagram that she tries to make her own.
Lonnie said he is amazed with what Diane comes up with. “She comes up with new stuff constantly. I really like the things that she does for people that have difficulties [the cancer items she makes]. It makes me so proud of her. I saw her going through this and she smiled through the whole thing, and it’s just amazing to see her do that and continue to do that.”
Diane added, “I try to be encouraging as possible.
Lonnie said he is not really a part of the creative process but is Diane's "lift and tote guy. When I’m not lifting, I’m toting."
"I have always loved this town. It’s really cool and it’s really neat," Lonnie said. "I can just sit hear and watch people and talk to people. I was talking to some guys today and it’s like a hometown that’s never going to change because new people are always going to be coming in and claiming it.”
“I’m loving it,” Diane said of their first year of being at the farmers’ market. “It’s great meeting the people. The people are great and it’s just the interaction and being able to share some of the things that I love to do with them.”
She said she is on Facebook with her business and encourages others in the community to jump on board the farmers’ market bandwagon. “It’s a great group of people that you work with, and you see them every Saturday and it’s just an awesome experience.”
