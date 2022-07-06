The city of Beebe is applying for a grant to build a splash pad at its ballpark complex.
The Beebe City Council passed a resolution last week allowing the city to seek the 50/50 outdoor recreation grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism through the White River Planning and Development District. “We’re looking at about $250,000 that we are going to try to get,” City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said.
The splash pad would be located at the old batting cages area between the city pool and the main area of the ballpark, she said.
“Some of us who have been around for a long time know about those old batting cages, so I think we’re very excited,” Westergren said. “It looks like a very promising grant.
“This gives us the go-ahead for the mayor and I to sign the proper paperwork so Harley [Spears, Westergren’s assistant] can get the proper paperwork submitted so that we can be put on the agenda to possibly get grants.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said the council had discussed the possibility of doing this “a few years ago.” He said city officials “had looked through some plans on this and then we started talking about the purchase of the other land and a community center.”
The community center would have been built near the city pond on the 24 acres of land on West Mississippi Street the city purchased for $351,449.05 in August 2019. However, voters turned down a three-quarter-cent sales tax last September (201/51.8 percent to 187/48.20 percent) that would have been used for the community center, as well as rejecting the city issuing more than $6 million in municipal bonds for it.
Robertson said since voters didn’t pass the tax, “the splash pad is again being looked at.”
Spears said when it comes to the grant process, when a community tries to revamp something that is not being used into something that would be more functional, that is looked upon positively. Westergren said the old batting cages are a perfect example of that.
The resolution authorizing the city to apply for the grant was passed unanimously.
