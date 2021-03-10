The city of Beebe is taking part in a challenge that could wind up landing it up to $150,000 in grant money to go toward the Beebe Animal Shelter.
“It’s called ‘No Place like Home,” Beebe Animal Control Officer Erica Darden said. “It’s the thought of ‘whatever you have to do don’t take the dog to the shelter, find its home.’ Through this challenge you have to partner with a thing called Finding Rover. It’s actually a facial recognition technology that is trying to be used as a national database so that it can return more lost pets and get them returned home.
“If they have a loving home and are just lost, there is no reason for us to keep them in the shelter and spend the city’s money taking care of them and rehoming them. The goal is going to be to take them back to their home.”
The challenge concerns implementing best practices at the animal shelter, Darden said. “It is focused on reuniting lost pets with their owners. You want to do things like take a microchip scanner with you in the field so if we get a call about a dog that is running loose, we are going to want to find the dog and we are going to want to scan it for a microchip on the spot and see if there is any way we can return that animal to its rightful owner without having to bring it to the shelter.
“We return all of our data to Shelter Animals Count. So we input the animals we pick up, like the dogs, the strays and what their outcomes are such as if they were returned to their owner or the owner used the Finding Rover software or whatever and was able to reunite with their pet through that.”
On Saturday, Darden said a dog got loose at Walmart in Beebe and she said the dog had a tag with a phone number so she called the owners in Searcy and returned the dog to the backyard of the owners.
“She had just gotten out. A gate had been left open,” Darden said. “That was a service that I got to provide without bringing a negative stigma to the shelter about an impounded dog with the owner having to pay a fee to get it out. That’s what it should be more like. We should be a service rather than a doggie jail.”
The challenge goes until March 30. Because the shelter is participating, she said it will have free use of the software Adoptimize for a year that will help the shelters get clearer pictures of the pets. Finding Rover is an app that may be downloaded on smartphones.
Darden said the shelter has to turn in a report concerning the challenge by April 15 and do its final interview in July and the winners will be announced later in July.
If the Beebe Animal Shelter receives any money from the challenge, Darden said she would want to use it to held animal owners in the community who are in need.
“For example, they got an animal they got somewhere else and they need to have it fixed and they are low income, maybe we can come in and help with a low-cost spay or neuter,” she said. “Say somebody lost work or isn’t going to work as much because of COVID, whatever the reason, maybe we could help them with dog food if they were running low. Maybe do a food bank to help people with stuff like that. I basically want to use it for anything that I can so the animals can stay in the community and be healthy and well cared for.”
Darden said she has been “hooked up” with Maddie’s Fund, which she said is a great organization with a lot of education and programs for those who work in animal control, animal shelters and animal rescue.
During a recent virtual conference, Darden said she learned about a movement called “fear free.”
“Animals go through a lot of emotional stress when they are in a shelter and some of that stress can also be permanent,” she said. “We are going to try to do everything we possibly can to alleviate some of the stressful situation they are seeing when they are with us. Loud barking is very stressful for them.”
She said trying to get something in place like individual barriers when dogs are walking in and out would help. Darden said if the shelter gets some of the grant money, the shelter hopes to make the dogs’ stay at the Beebe Animal Shelter as good as possible.
Currently, the average annual intake at the Beebe Animal Shelter is 374 dogs and six cats, according to Darden. “Our live outcomes for dogs is 322 and for cats its seven. I’m not really sure how we got more love outcomes for cats that what we took in. Our goals are to be 100 percent live outcomes.”
Darden said Grace Seward, a student dog trainer from Catch K9 Trainers Academy who volunteers at the shelter, took it upon herself to find a $800 piece of equipment described as “real-deal dog park agility equipment” that will be donated, minus the $90 it will cost to have it shipped to Beebe.
Seward, according to Darden, also recently purchased and donated another piece of equipment for the animals to play with. “It’s one of those rings that has a bottle in it and it sits on the ground and the dog chases it around. She has also found some playground equipment with things the dogs can jump on top of. Darden said it is reasonably priced, “like $1,800,” and she said she will try to use donation account funds to purchase that.
A spay and neuter clinic also will be held April 13-15 at the shelter. More information is available at (501) 881-8104.
“The last one in January, we did about 45 animals a day at a very reasonable price,” Darden said. “We also provided vaccines and we are doing microchipping.”
The Beebe Animal Shelter is offering a $10 microchip clinic all this month.
