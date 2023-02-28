A 45-year-old Beebe man is facing charges after reportedly being found urinating on the floor near a Christmas tree in December after breaking into the community room of a Beebe apartment complex.
There were “human feces and urine all over the place, including all over the male,” Beebe Police Officer Rob Ruble reportedly was told when he responded to the Crestwood Apartments on Crestwood Drive on Dec. 18.
A warrant was issued for Ryan Albert Lantrip last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class C felony commercial burglary and class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000. He also was charged as an habitual offender. He remained in custody in White County on Tuesday and is set for plea and arraignment next Tuesday.
Ruble wrote in the affidavit that he was sent to the apartments on a commercial burglary call “with the subject still inside.” The person reportedly was in the community room and appeared to be intoxicated. Ruble wrote the he was told that the subject, who later identified himself as Lantrip, had “forced entry into the area by kicking the door that is located in the fitness area.”
Ruble wrote that when he entered the community room he saw feces “on the floor near a forced door with structural damage.” Lantrip reportedly was seen by Ruble “urinating in the floor near the Christmas tree,” and when Ruble made contact with him, “he began to urinate his shorts and appeared intoxicated.”
After getting Lantrip to sit down, Ruble wrote that he had Lantrip’s records checked and they showed that he “had a board of parole felony warrant out of Texas and violent tendencies.” He was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center by ambulance with an officer “riding along for a fit-for-incarceration evaluation.”
Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed that he was responsible for the damage, showing Lantrip “forcing the door, defecating on the floor, urinating on the floor and wall, knocking over tables and television and moving the couch,” which was “listed as destroyed due to being severely soiled with body ‘fluids.’”
