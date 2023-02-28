A 45-year-old Beebe man is facing charges after reportedly being found urinating on the floor near a Christmas tree in December after breaking into the community room of a Beebe apartment complex.

There were “human feces and urine all over the place, including all over the male,” Beebe Police Officer Rob Ruble reportedly was told when he responded to the Crestwood Apartments on Crestwood Drive on Dec. 18.

