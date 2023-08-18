A Beebe 43-year-old accused of spitting twice in the face of an officer after being arrested while drunkenly fleeing from police has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
A warrant was issued recently for Jason Ross Allen for the class D felonies at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Allen is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Oct. 4 for a pre-trial hearing, but he was not in custody Friday.
Officers with the Beebe Police Department and White County Sheriff’s Office reportedly had to remove three knives from Allen on June 27 after being dispatched to a residence on Pierce Drive for a domestic disturbance involving a weapon.
Beebe Detective Rob Ruble wrote in the affidavit that Allen was intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Allen reportedly admitted to having drunk a half-pint of whiskey and taking prescribed lithium.
Witnesses reportedly said Allen had charged at his sister with a knife, so “she attempted to drive away from him and possibly ran over his foot.”
Although the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division was told by a deputy that he would have aggravated assault charges on Allen, Ruble wrote that the deputy was told by the CID supervisor to not arrest Allen “and that a case file would be completed after a review.” The deputy told Allen’s family that he “needed to be evaluated due to his mental status,” and they reportedly agreed. Allen then left with his girlfriend, who reportedly said she “was taking him to the hospital to have his foot looked at.”
A little over an hour later, Beebe officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 64 West “for a possible reckless driver.” The caller said that Allen was seen “visibly stumbling and trying to get in the driver’s seat” of a vehicle at the Circle K on Offspring Road and then traveling west on Highway 64.
He was spotted by the officers “traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, almost striking several vehicles head-on,” Ruble wrote. An attempt was made to stop here near the Dollar General on Highway 64 “as the vehicle recklessly continued driving westbound in all lanes of traffic.”
The vehicle stopped near Arthur Kirk Road, “nearly 2.5 miles from the initial contact point,” Ruble wrote. “A high-risk stop was conducted, and Allen would not follow directions, and he was unsteady on his feet.”
After being arrested, Allen was taken to the Beebe Police Department, where he reportedly refused a breath test or to “consent to take any tests.” Allen “would not sign anything presented to him, and he continued to act belligerently,” Ruble wrote.
When he was taken to the White County Detention Center, “he continued to act aggressively and unruly,” Ruble wrote, and claimed that “his brother-in-law had run over his foot, and a bruise was present at the top of his right foot.”
While he was being prepared to be taken to Unity Health-White County Center, Allen reportedly “refused to follow directions” and spit in the fact of an officer before the officer obtained a spit shield. While being escorted to his room at WCMC, Allen reportedly spit in the officer’s face again. “The spit shield was ineffective,” Ruble wrote.
X-rays reportedly only showed “signs of bruising, but nothing further.”
Back at the detention center, Allen reportedly “continued acting aggressively and had to be restrained.”
A warrant also was issued for Dylan Dwayne Pratt, 30, of Searcy on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication. Pratt is set for plea and arraignment Sept. 5 in White County Circuit Court. He also was not in custody Friday.
Pratt reportedly was arrested Jan. 29 after officers responded to a “violent domestic” call at a residence on Booth Road. “Prior to officer arrival, Searcy Police Department dispatch advised that they had an open 911 call and it sounded like someone was being assaulted,” Detective Tanya Ward wrote in the affidavit.
On Jan. 13, Pratt reportedly had gotten a gun and told his girlfriend that he “would [expletive] end her,” after she ran to the kitchen and pulled a knife on him during a domestic dispute. The alleged victim reportedly said Pratt had pushed her in the chest area and choked her after she squirted him with water “and he got upset.”
The same alleged victim reportedly told police she “had been in a physical altercation with Pratt,” and when she attempted to call 911, he “held her hand down and interfered with her making an emergency call to police.” Officers reported that she “had visible injuries to her face and was bleeding on her left cheek.”
Pratt reportedly told police that he struck the alleged victim “several times, and she struck him several times.” However, officers did not see any visible injuries on Pratt.
The next day, the alleged victim reportedly told Ward “she was scared” and provided detail about both incidents.
On Feb. 15, Ward attempted to interview Pratt, but he reportedly said “i would need to contract his attorney if I wanted to speak with him.”
“Throughout the course of this investigation, Pratt showed extreme indifference by displaying a firearm in a manner that created substantial danger of death or serious physical injury,” Ward wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.