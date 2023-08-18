A Beebe 43-year-old accused of spitting twice in the face of an officer after being arrested while drunkenly fleeing from police has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

A warrant was issued recently for Jason Ross Allen for the class D felonies at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Allen is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Oct. 4 for a pre-trial hearing, but he was not in custody Friday.

