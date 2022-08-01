A 42-year-old Beebe man accused of holding knives to his wife’s throat and telling her that if she called the police that “would be the last thing she did” officially is facing an aggravated assault charge.

According to a warrant issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Robert Allen West was charged as a habitual offender, in addition to the class D felony charge. West, who was not in custody in White County on Monday, is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday morning in White County Circuit Court.

