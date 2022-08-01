A 42-year-old Beebe man accused of holding knives to his wife’s throat and telling her that if she called the police that “would be the last thing she did” officially is facing an aggravated assault charge.
According to a warrant issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Robert Allen West was charged as a habitual offender, in addition to the class D felony charge. West, who was not in custody in White County on Monday, is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday morning in White County Circuit Court.
The alleged victim reportedly called in the attack at a residence on McCulloch Street on May 30, saying that West had “put a knife to her throat, but no longer had it and was outside the residence.”
Beebe Police Officer Sheldon Bull wrote in the affidavit that when officers arrived, West ran behind a neighboring residence, where he was found “standing in front of a window” with the screen on the ground. West, who had the “odor of intoxicants” coming from him, was then handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.
The owner of the neighboring residence reportedly told police that West “was attempting to get into her house through the back window,” but said that “she did not think he was coming in to do harm, but to hide.”
The altercation with the alleged victim reportedly started earlier that evening when West tried to leave in his vehicle while he was “very intoxicated.” The alleged victim’s vehicle was behind his, and he reportedly attempted to use his vehicle to push hers out of the way, according to the alleged victim. She reportedly said he then drove into the flower bed and ran over a bush and sign before coming back into the house, where he started “yelling and throwing food and other items in the kitchen at her.”
The alleged victim said she left to the house, going into the backyard “to call a friend,” but when she went back inside, he continued yelling, then he “grabbed a kitchen cart on wheels and violently slammed it into her body,” Bull wrote. That’s when she reportedly told him that she would call the police if “he did not calm down.”
West reportedly “became angry and grabbed two knives off the kitchen cart and placed them to her neck.” After threatening her, he “then pushed her away and ran outside,” Bull wrote, adding that officers observed “food and broken items throughout the kitchen floor and dining area. The kitchen cart was also broken and several large knives were still on it.”
A warrant also was issued for Joshua Allen Pfeiffer, 40, of Searcy on charges of class C felony domestic battery in the second degree, class D felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree. Pfeiffer also was not in custody in White County on Monday, but has a pre-trial hearing set for Sept. 19.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Pfeiffer is accused of assaulting a teenager April 3 at a residence on Ashlei Lane. Pfeiffer reportedly said that he was trying to take a phone away from the teen when the alleged victim told him “if he took the phone away then he should get a gun so he could kill himself.” Pfeiffer reportedly “retrieved a loaded pistol” and told the teen “it was loaded if he really wanted to do it.”
After the gun was put away, Pfeiffer reportedly attacked the teen, hitting him several times and choking him. The teen then went outside and waited for the police, Warren wrote.
When interviewed April 5 at the Child Safety Center of White County, the teen reportedly said that when Pfeiffer took the gun out of the safe, he chambered a round and told the teen “he could use it.” After the gun was put away, the alleged victim reportedly attempted to get the phone and that’s when Pfeiffer started hitting him in “the face, stomach and sides” before choking him and striking him “several more times.”
A 30-year-old Searcy man also has been charged with second-degree domestic battery. No court date has been set for Tyler Scott Fisher on the class D felony charge and he was not in custody in White County on Monday.
Fisher reportedly resisted Jan. 21 when White County jailers tried to move him to another cell. He shoved one deputy into a wall and “maliciously struck” another “with both hands at the same time,” according to the affidavit written by Detective Chris L. Ellis.
“Fisher swung down with both hands,” hitting a deputy “simultaneously on both sides of the base of his neck,” Ellis wrote. The deputy later reported soreness and was sent to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was diagnosed with cervical radiculopathy, which can be caused by a pinched or bruised nerve in the neck. Follow-up treatment was sought Jan. 26 for “neck pain that radiates to left shoulder, left arm feels heavy and last two fingers on left hand have numbness.” He was “referred to a physical therapist for treatment.”
The Washington County jury trial in the misdemeanor stalking, assault and harassing communications case against Searcy High School football coach Zak Clark was continued last week. A two-day trial is now set for Dec. 7-8 at 8:30 a.m. Clark had asked for the continuance.
