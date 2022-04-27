A 40-year-old from Beebe was sentenced to five years in prison for reportedly threatening to kill a Beebe resident and telling her that “her family would not find the body” and “he could have her commit suicide.”
Gerald Quincy Woods pleaded guilty earlier this month in White County Circuit Court to class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree in a negotiated deal. Charges of class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class A misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree, interference with emergency communication in the first degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle were nolle prossed. He also received 400 days of jail credit.
Woods, a convicted armed robber, was accused of the threats Aug. 26, 2020, after a reported assault drew deputies to Donald Choate Road, according to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss.
The victim reportedly said that Woods had been in possession of her vehicle for two days without permission and “flipped out” when he returned, taking her phone, iPad and debit cards after being told she was calling the police. The victim reportedly attempted to leave, but Woods would not allow her get in her vehicle and threatened to kill her and her family. (She also reportedly said he had threatened to kill her family while holding a gun Aug. 1.)
Goss wrote that the victim said she went to a balcony area at the back of the residence and jumped off while trying to get away from him, sustaining a fracture.
White County detectives seized several weapons from the residence after “a permission to search form was signed.” Goss also wrote that Woods’ criminal history showed that he was convicted of “multiple felony offenses in 2002 in the state of Wisconsin.”
An attempt reportedly was made by detectives to interview Woods on Aug. 31, but he would not answer any questions.
In a separate case, James Earl Bell, 51, of Jefferson was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy.
Bell was parked on the right shoulder of U.S. Highway 67/167 North near Bald Knob last July 2 with his hazard lights on, according to Arkansas State Police Cpl. 1st Class Justin Parrish. Parrish wrote that as he started to approach the vehicle, an individual exited the passenger side and began walking toward him “in a hurried pace.”
Parrish wrote that because of the approach, he felt that the vehicle’s occupant, later identified as Bell, “did not want me near his vehicle.” Bell reportedly told Parrish that he had ran out of gas and had help coming. When asked where he was headed, Bell reportedly said Pine Bluff, which made Parrish suspicious, he wrote.
Further conversation made Parrish believe Bell “was unaware of he was.” When asked for his identification, Bell reportedly walked back to his vehicle and opened the driver’s door only “enough for him to enter the vehicle.” Parrish wrote that he repositioned himself because he felt like Bell was “shielding my view and attempting to hide or conceal something.” In doing that, Parrish saw a semi-automatic rifle between the driver’s seat and console.
Parrish also wrote that he noticed after Bell provided his ID that Bell had multiple tattoos “consistent with gang activity,” including a “GD” one “consistent with the criminal gang ‘Gangster Disciples.’” Parrish contacted the Bald Knob Police Department “to request an additional unit” and ran an ACIC/NCIC check that showed “multiple prior felony convictions” and that Bell was a “parolee on active supervision with a search waiver on file.”
Bell was arrested after a Bald Knob officer arrived, but said “he did not want to answer any questions.” When Parrish retrieved the firearm from Bell’s vehicle, he noted that it had “one round in the chamber and five in the magazine.” He also found a plastic bag with three pills suspected to be Ecstasy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.