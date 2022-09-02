A Beebe 37-year-old is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday to begin facing charges after being accused in July of hitting a pregnant woman “several times” in her face, legs and stomach, even though “he knew she was pregnant with his child.”
A warrant was issued for Brandon Dale Brewer last month on charges of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree (a pregnant woman) and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication. He was charged as a habitual offender. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Officer Blake Rogers, officers were called to a residence on Clinton Circle where Brewer was “acting crazy.” Brewer had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
The alleged victim had multiple observable injuries, including a swollen and bleeding nose, two black eyes and swelling on the right side of her face, Rogers wrote. She reportedly said that Brewer began hitting her after they were arguing and he “had thrown her phone and broke it to prevent her from calling her mother or anyone else.”
She did not know how far along her pregnancy was, but reportedly said Brewer had known about it for a couple of weeks and “had been physically aggressive for a couple of months.” The alleged victim did not report the abuse because she was “too scared,” she reportedly said, “out of fear of what he might do to her.”
Brewer was interviewed at the White County Detention Center, and said that “his memory was ‘fuzzy’ and he was unsure why the officers were called to his home,” Rogers wrote. He reportedly said that he did not know how the alleged victim became injured, “but he believed it was because they ‘were moving” and her being pregnant.”
Brewer did acknowledge breaking her phone out of anger, but said “he thought it was his phone,” Rogers wrote. He also reportedly said that they had argued, but repeated that he had a “fuzzy” memory about her physical injuries, stating that it was because of methamphetamine use.
A warrant also was issued for Michael Benjamin Moon, 39, of Searcy on a charge of class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. Moon also was in custody Friday, and also is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
Moon is accused of shoving his wife out of a shed June 13, pushing her to the ground and causing her to hit a chair. Later that day, the alleged victim reportedly told White County detectives that “the force of the blow from being shoved caused the glands in her left breast to burst” and she could “no longer pump milk” for her infant “due to the amount of blood that is being extracted.”
She reportedly said that she would have to have large hematomas “surgically removed” and provided medical documents concerning a “cystic hematoma.” She had been taken “for medical care” by an ambulance after allegedly being pushed by her husband during an argument at a residence on Nicholson Road, Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit. Her two children reportedly came outside after the assault and found her “lying on the ground.”
Moon reportedly admitted June 14 that he had shoved his wife out of the building, “causing her to land on the ground.” He also reportedly told her, “That’s what happens when you don’t listen.”
