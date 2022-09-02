A Beebe 37-year-old is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday to begin facing charges after being accused in July of hitting a pregnant woman “several times” in her face, legs and stomach, even though “he knew she was pregnant with his child.”

A warrant was issued for Brandon Dale Brewer last month on charges of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree (a pregnant woman) and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication. He was charged as a habitual offender. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.