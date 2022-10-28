A 35-year-old Beebe man accused of choking his fiancee with a dog leash and killing his dog is set to appear in court next week on three felony charges.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Randall Edwin Miller on class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, class D felony, aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Plea and arraignment for Miller, who was not in custody Friday, is 9 a.m. Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Palmer, deputies were en route to a stolen guns call about Miller when they made contact with the alleged victim walking on Sidon Road. She reportedly told them Miller had choked her with a leash “to the point of her airway being restricted.” Deputies saw injuries on her neck “consistent with her statement of being choked,” Palmer wrote.
Miller, who also reportedly threatened to kill her and cut her throat, was found by deputies at a residence on Pickens Chapel Road. He reportedly told them he also “shot his dog on the same evening because it was a nuisance and he did not feed it.”
The dog was found dead inside a kennel “with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen,” Palmer wrote. “Based on [the] condition the dog was found in, it appeared that it remained alive for a period [of] time after being shot.”
A warrant also was issued for Stanley J. Ficklin, 55, of Bald Knob on a class D felony charge of aggravated assault on a family/household member. A pretrial hearing is set for Ficklin on Dec. 7. He was not in custody Friday.
Ficklin is accused of chasing his daughter with a knife “trying to kill her” June 14 at a residence on Vine Street. Bald Knob Police Department Sgt. Brandon Brown wrote in the affidavit that Ficklin was “standing at his front door” while holding the knife with “blood dripping from his hands” when the officer arrived at the residence.
“I drew my sidearm and demanded Mr. Ficklin to put the knife down,” Brown wrote, adding that he holstered his weapon when Ficklin complied and took out his Taser “and left it at the ready until the situation had calmed down.”
He also told a “juvenile male witness to stay in his vehicle until further notice” and placed the alleged victim in the back of his patrol unit “for her safety.”
With Ficklin sitting on the steps of the residence, the alleged victim reportedly told Brown that Ficklin came into her room and “started whooping her with a belt” then began choking her. She reportedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and told Ficklin to “stay away from her and stop choking her.” He tried to get the knife away and reportedly put her in an Army chokehold.
Photos were taken of injuries that included “red marks and swelling around her neck area” and “petechiae [tiny spots of bleeding under the skin] in both eyelids.”
Ficklin, who had “small scrapes on his knees, a small laceration on his left hand and minor scratches on his head,” asked to speak to an attorney.
The juvenile witness reportedly said he was called by the alleged victim “after the incident started.” When he walked into the house, he reportedly saw Ficklin “holding the knife” and holding the alleged victim “on the floor.” He reportedly said Ficklin told him to leave “but he stayed to ensure the safety” of the alleged victim.
A warrant also was issued for Daniel Dewayne Mavity, 28, of Salem on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault. Mavity, who was no longer in custody Friday, is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
Mavity reportedly was involved in a fight Sept. 2 at a residence on Arkansas Highway 367 in Bald Knob. The alleged victim was “bleeding from the rear of his head” after reportedly being hit “with metal knuckles” by Mavity.
Bald Knob Police Officer Garrett Reed wrote in the affidavit that Mavity told him after he arrived and separated “both parties” that “I did wop him on his head. He pushed my wife.” A set of metal knuckles were obtained at the scene and Mavity was arrested. Three others, including the alleged victim, were charged with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.