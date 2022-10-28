A 35-year-old Beebe man accused of choking his fiancee with a dog leash and killing his dog is set to appear in court next week on three felony charges.

A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Randall Edwin Miller on class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, class D felony, aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Plea and arraignment for Miller, who was not in custody Friday, is 9 a.m. Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.