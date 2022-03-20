A Beebe motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning.
According to the fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Corey Swartz, 32, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson north on Arkansas Highway 5 when he crashed into the back of a 2013 Ford F-150 that was turning onto Ballard Road in Lonoke County.
Sr. Cpl. Rod Dunn wrote that Swartz "was traveling at a high rate of speed." The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, which was 10:56 a.m., Dunn wrote.
