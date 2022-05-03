A Beebe 31-year-old accused of wielding a “bright green-colored baseball bat” during an argument with a woman holding an infant is officially facing charges.
A warrant was issued for Ted Earl Offord Jr. recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; and enhanced penalties committed in the presence of a child. Offord, who was not in custody in White County on Monday afternoon, was set to appear in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment.
The incident reportedly happened March 22 at an apartment on Idaho Street. Beebe police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and advised that “the altercation was verbal at this time, but the male party was armed with a baseball bat.”
Officer Brian Newkirk wrote in the affidavit that Offord was standing outside the residence holding the bat when officers arrived, and dropped the bat when he saw them.
The alleged victim reportedly said Offord “had been yelling and screaming at her and accusing her of cheating on him,” while he was holding the bat. At one point, he “made a motion with the bat which caused her to believe he intended to strike her,” she reportedly said.
Offord’s mother reportedly witnessed the incident and confirmed the alleged victim’s account, adding that the alleged victim “was holding her minor child” at the time and she believed Offord would have struck the alleged victim with the bat “had she not told him not to.” The alleged victim confirmed that she had the child “in her arms.”
A warrant also has been issued for Jason David Bottoms, 28, of Beebe on a charge of class D felony battery in the second degree. He remained in custody Monday, and also was set to appear for plea and arraignment this morning.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer with the White County Sheriff’s Office, Bottoms struck a sergeant twice in the head with a closed fist while “being served disciplinary paperwork” Dec. 28 in a cell at the White County Detention Center.
Video footage reportedly confirmed the attack.
A warrant also was issued for Jason Wayne Brown, 41, of Austin on a charge of class C felony fleeing in vehicle with substantial danger of causing death or serious injury.
White County deputies reportedly joined a pursuit by Ward police officers northbound on Arkansas Highway 67/167 on Dec. 10. The vehicle being pursued, a gray Hyundai Elantra sedan, was seen going in excess of 100 mph. The driver, identified as Brown, eventually wrecked in Jackson County and was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Dash camera footage showed Brown passing a semi-truck on the left shoulder of the roadway and “between the cable barriers along the interstate between Judsonia and Bald Knob,” Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano wrote in the affidavit. He also “came within a few inches of striking the rear and passenger side” of a Bald Knob patrol vehicle he was passing “along the right shoulder of the road.” He also reportedly nearly hit a pickup towing a trailer and passed another semi on the right shoulder.
