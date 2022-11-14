A 30-year-old Beebe man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Joshua Sweat was sentenced by District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky in Little Rock on Sunday.
The news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the Little Rock Police Department was notified by Allen, Texas, police in April 2019 that “they had located messages between an individual they were investigating in Texas and Joshua Sweat, who lived in Arkansas. In the messages, Sweat stated he was caring for a ‘little boy’ each day and began sending nude images of the child, who appeared to be approximately 3 years old.”
When Sweat was interviewed by law enforcement, he reportedly told them “he babysat locally and had access to small children.” He reportedly admitted that “he had images of child sexual abuse on his phone that included children under the age of 10 engaging in oral and anal intercourse” and that he took “photos of the victim” and texted the photos to “others.”
Sweat, who was indicted in May 2019, pleaded guilty this May. Along with his 25-year sentence, he received a lifetime of supervised release.
“The investigation was conducted by the FBI; the Allen, Texas, Police Department; and the Little Rock Police Department,” the release said. “The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kristin Bryant.”
