A Beebe 26-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to charges related to a shooting incident.
Charles Devonte Tucker pleaded guilty to class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons and three felony drug possession charges Feb. 14. He also was given 3 1/2 years of probation for a 2017 class D felony firearm theft charge and had his probation revoked from a 2018 felony conviction.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Capt. Steven Hall, officers responded to a shots-fired call Sept. 22, 2020, around 6:45 p.m. on Railroad Street and found Micah Dubose “lying on the ground in front of the apartment with several gunshot wounds.” They also reportedly saw a “large plastic bag containing suspected marijuana” protruding from his pants pocket.
Video of the incident reportedly showed Tucker and Jasean Jackson “on the porch of the apartment” as Dubose and Demetrius Jones got out of a vehicle and approached them. Dubose reportedly “grabbed at something” Tucker had in his pocket as Jones drew a handgun and pointed it at Tucker and Jackson.
Tucker attempted to get away from Dubose, moving around the outside of the apartment, while Dubose continued to try to “get something away from Tucker,” Hall wrote. Dubose reportedly hit Tucker several times and both went to the ground near the back of the apartment as they continued fighting.
“Tucker can then be seen getting to his feet with a handgun in his hand,” Hall wrote. “Then the video shows what appears to be three shots fired from the handgun.”
Tucker reportedly told police that he was selling marijuana and Dubose had agreed to buy an ounce. However, when they arrived, Dubose “rushed him” and attempted to steal the drug. He reportedly said when they were fighting that “he finally told him [Dubose] that he could take the marijuana, but Dubose said give me everything.”
Tucker reportedly had a gun in his shorts and “was afraid Dubose would take it from him and shoot him.” So he “got his hand on the gun, Dubose grabbed his wrists and he shot him.”
“Tucker stated he was in fear of his life as he heard gunshots coming from the front of the house and bullets were ‘whizzing by,’” Hall wrote. “He said he got to his feet and quickly fired several more times at Dubose.”
The drug charges stemmed from “approximately 688 grams of suspected marijuana, 50 tablets believed to be amphetamine dextroamphetamine,” clear plastic bags and scales reportedly found inside the residence. “Tucker admitted the listed items belonged to him,” Hall wrote.
