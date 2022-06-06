A Beebe 22-year-old accused of dragging an individual a quarter-mile with his vehicle is facing a couple of battery charges.
Brandon Khalil Dillin is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment on the charges of class B felony battery in the first degree and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree, for which a warrant was issued May 23. Dillin was no longer in custody in White County on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Jeremy Bokker with the Beebe Police Department, video footage from the McDonald’s in Beebe showed Dillin in an altercation April 24 with a woman, who pushes him. Dillin then reportedly grabbed her by the head and threw her onto the ground. He then reportedly picked her up by the hair. The altercation ended when “bystanders interjected and called law enforcement,” and Dillin left in his vehicle, Bokker wrote.
Around three hours later, Beebe police were called to a residence on Meadows Drive where they found an individual “bleeding from his head and arms.” Dillin reportedly went to the residence and demanded that the same woman “leave with him,” getting into a “verbal altercation with the residents.”
While the individual who was hurt was attempting to keep the woman from leaving with Dillin by speaking with them “through the driver’s said window of Dillin’s vehicle,” Bokker wrote, Dillin backed up and then “accelerated at a high rate of speed,” dragging the individual. The alleged victim was “able to release himself” after approximately a quarter of a mile. He was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.
Dillin also has open cases against him on drug-related charges, including class B felony maintaining a drug premises, and aggravated assault. He has a pre-trial hearing June 22 in those cases. He is facing probation revocation for a December 2018 drug-related conviction.
Dillin’s parents, Beebe School District administrator Brandy Dillin and her husband, Mickey, were convicted recently of violating the city of Beebe’s social hosting ordinance, a misdemeanor, for an alleged May 2018 graduation party where teenagers were allowed to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana. However, an appeal was filed May 27 with White County Circuit Court. Brandon Dillin also was initially charged, but his charge was dropped due to speedy trial requirements.
A 61-year-old Judsonia man also is set to appear in court Tuesday morning after a warrant was issued late last month on charges of second-degree domestic battery, a class C felony; aggravated assault on a family/household member, a class D felony; and possession of firearms by certain persons, a class D felony. Fitzhugh was not in custody in White County on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss with the sheriff’s office, Fitzhugh is accused of attacking his girlfriend at a residence on Bliss Road. He reportedly “slapped her multiple times, grabbed her to choke her, then put a pillow over her face and began smothering her.” She reportedly had “injuries to the side of her mouth and on her throat.”
When Fitzhugh was contacted in the bedroom of the residence, deputies saw that “he was concealing his hand behind his back.” When asked what he had, Fitzhugh reportedly said it was a handgun. He placed it on the bed and was “escorted” outside, where he was arrested. On the way to jail, he reportedly told deputies he had another gun “concealed in his vehicle.”
Fitzhugh’s criminal history showed that he had been convicted in Phillips County in December 1995 of felony theft of property, forgery and hot checks.
A 24-year-old Searcy woman also is set to begin facing an aggravated assault charge Tuesday morning. Haleigh Savannah Fryer has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer for an April 23 incident in the White County Detention Center.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the sheriff’s office, Fryer was being secured in “a restraint chair” because she was being “belligerent and aggressive toward the jailers, as well as officers from the Searcy Police Department.” She reportedly had just been brought to the jail by Searcy police on a DWI arrest.
After being restrained, Fryer reportedly “spit directly into the face and eye” of a deputy, then tried to spit on another deputy but “was unsuccessful.”
Fryer was no longer in the jail Monday.
A warrant also was issued late last month for Jerod Blake Spires, 36, of Beebe on a charge of class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. Spires, who remained in custody Monday in the White County jail, is set to appear for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
Spires reportedly hit his girlfriend’s daughter in the face April 18, leaving her mouth bloody and causing swelling and redness on the side of her face. She also was “complaining of face, ear and head pain” and was taken by ambulance to the WCMC, Beebe police officer Andrew Pannell wrote in the affidavit.
The daughter reportedly said her mother’s boyfriend was upset over something on her phone and “woke her up to confront her about it.” They went outside, where Spires “struck her in the face with his fist, causing her to fall to the ground,” Pannell wrote. He then “kicked her in the side of the face with a steel-toe boot,” the alleged victim reportedly said.
Spires had reportedly left after the attack but was wearing an ankle monitor. He was tracked to “the area of the woods behind the trailer where the incident occurred.” When officers announced they were going into the woods with two K-9 units, Spires reportedly came out of a neighboring house and surrendered. He reportedly said that he was hit by the alleged victim, but there were “no visible marks” on him.
The mother also was arrested after it “was determined that she had a warrant.”
A warrant also was issued for Danielle D. Jones, 34, of Searcy on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault. Jones is set to appear for plea and arraignment Tuesday, but was not in custody in the county Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Ellis, Jones fired a handgun into the air at a residence on Longview Circle on March 8 while the alleged victim was “retrieving her items from [the resident’s] shed.” A .20-caliber shell casing was found near the front door of the resident, who reportedly said that he “did not own a .20-caliber firearm and had not noticed the shell casing near his front door before the reported incident.”
Jones reportedly had arrived at the property, gotten out of her vehicle and “began screaming” at Dillon, telling her “to get off the property.” She then reportedly retrieved the gun from her vehicle and fired it before going into the residence. The alleged victim, who reportedly said she had received permission from the homeowner to “retrieve some of her personal items,” left and then called 911.
Kasey Lynn Soules, 37, of Searcy also is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning after being charged with class B felony domestic battery in the first degree, class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and class B misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest. She remained in custody Monday.
Soules reportedly beat up his girlfriend Feb. 6 at an apartment on South Pecan Street. A Searcy officer saw “an excessive amount of blood on her face and mouth area,” Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit.
Soules reportedly was found hiding in a closet in the bedroom of the apartment and arrested “after initially refusing to submit to arrest.”
The alleged victim “went to the emergency room and was subsequently admitted for observations.” Her medical records showed that she told emergency room staff that Soules had “repeatedly punched” her in the face and she “was in and out of consciousness during the ordeal.” She reportedly had “numerous fractures to her face with heavy concentration to her left side” and fractured ribs.
Samuel wrote that there were two other cases of domestic violence between Soules and the alleged victim in White County District Court-Searcy Division, but he had not been convicted because of failing to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.