A Beebe 22-year-old on probation officially has been charged with aggravated assault after an altercation in November that reportedly involved a razor blade.
A warrant was issued recently for Brandon Khalil Dillin at the request of the 17th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class D felony charge. Dillin is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Officer Jimmy Williamson, the incident occurred last Nov. 26 at a residence on East Illinois Street. The alleged victim reportedly said that Dillin “had pulled a razor and threatened him with it.”
Williamson wrote that when he arrived Dillin “was pacing around the yard yelling and cursing back at other family members,” so he attempted to separate them “in attempts to de-escalate the situation.” Dillin reportedly was placed in the back of Williamson’s patrol vehicle after being checked for weapons.
“Numerous family members could be heard saying that Brandon Dillin threw the razor blade in the brush next to the house,” Williamson wrote.
Dillin’s mother, Brandy, reportedly had called in the disturbance and said that while her son was arguing with the alleged victim, she saw him with the razor blade, “holding it in a threatening manner” and threatening to cut the alleged victim. She also reportedly said that Brandon Dillin had fired a handgun at his father, Mickey, hours earlier, and asked that his vehicle be searched for a firearm. No firearm was found.
The alleged victim reportedly said the confrontation started when Brandon Dillin came to the residence demanding his son, whom Brandy Dillin has legal guardianship of. When his demand was refused, he reportedly began cursing and tried to force his way into the residence. The alleged victim reportedly said he approached Brandon Dillin and asked him to leave, but Dillin tried to “push past him at the door.” Dillin reportedly pulled the razor blade out of his pocket and made his threat when the alleged victim tried to stop him.
The alleged victim reportedly said Dillin also “kept threatening to shoot him” even though he did not see a gun.
A witness who refused to bring Dillin his child reportedly said she told him no while they were outside because the child did not have shoes on and it was cold outside. However, he “cursed her and followed her to the house demanding the child.” She reportedly said that when the alleged victim approached Dillin, Dillin pushed him and they began to fight.
She also reportedly said she saw Dillin “throw the razor blade and then proceed to act confused once law enforcement arrived.”
Dillin was given five years of probation in December 2018 after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to class C felony unlawful use of a communication device and class D felony delivery of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana.
He, his mother and his father were charged earlier that year concerning a party at their residence where underage drinking and marijuana use was alleged. Brandy and Mickey Dillin were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class A misdemeanor, and violating the city and state’s social hosting policy, a class C misdemeanor. Brandon Dillin was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Although that case went to trial in September 2019, it was continued because of technical issues with playing a video and no further action has been taken on the charges. Brandy Dillin, who was put on administrative leave by the Beebe School District after being arrested in May 2018, was brought back by the district in June 23 after having paid her $209,002.76 in salary and benefits while on leave. Brandy Dillin, who earned her doctorate while on leave, serves as the district’s director of special programs.
A civil lawsuit was filed by Brandy Dillin in May 2019 against Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson and Sheila Johnson seeking $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages because she believes that Johnson and the mayor made accusations against her to “defame her,” knowing she had committed no crime. However, it was temporarily stayed in September 2019 at Dillin’s request.
A warrant also was issued recently for Michael David Clause, 30, of Kensett on a charge of class B felony domestic battery in the first degree.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Clause was arrested last Nov. 19 after the sheriff’s office received a call that he had attacked a woman and put her in the hospital “with serious injuries.” The injuries reportedly included a broken orbital socket, broken nose, two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a lacerated liver.
Clause “asked to consult with an attorney before making any statements,” Warren wrote. However, a person who was at the residence but did not see the altercation reportedly said “he was awakened around midnight” by the alleged victim “yelling for help.” He reportedly said that when he went to her room, she was “bleeding from the face and said she couldn’t breathe.” Clause reportedly drove her to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where she “got out of the vehicle and walked into the Emergency Room alone.”
The alleged victim reportedly provided a statement Nov. 29, saying she was staying at the residence so “she could go hunting the next morning.” Clause reportedly “became very intoxicated, so she went to bed.” She was then awakened when he came into the room and “began striking her in the ribs and face repeatedly,” Warren wrote.
The alleged victim reportedly said she was able to push him down “and he was too intoxicated to stand back up.” She convinced him to take her to the ER by promising “that she would not tell anyone who did this to her,” Warren wrote.
Medical records from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital confirmed her injuries.
Clause, who was not in custody in White County on Friday, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on March 2 for a pre-trial hearing.
