A road-rage incident in June that allegedly culminated in a tire iron being hurled into a passenger-side window, causing “facial fractures,” has led to a Beebe 19-year-old being officially charged with a couple of felonies.
A warrant was issued late last month at the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s request for William McKinley Morrison on charges of class B felony battery in the first degree, class D felony aggravated assault and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree.
No court date has been set for Morrison, who also was not in custody in White County on Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Jeremy Bokker of the Beebe Police Department, a driver and his passenger were leaving Shipley’s Do-Nuts on Center Street in Beebe the morning of June 12 and “unintentionally pulled into the path” of Morrison’s vehicle.
Morrison reportedly responded with obscenities and “offensive hand gestures”, then followed them “for several minutes.” The alleged victims reportedly said they tried to evade him, driving to the residence of an off-duty police officer in hopes “that would deter Morrison.”
Near Bull Creek Outdoors on Access Road, Morrison passed the alleged victims before stopping in front of them, causing them to stop, Bokker wrote. He then reportedly got out of his vehicle holding a tire iron and threatened them. After the driver put his vehicle in reverse and began backing away, Morrison reportedly threw the tire iron at the vehicle. It shattered the passenger-side window and struck the passenger “in the face above his right eye,” according to the affidavit.
Bokker wrote that the passenger “received extensive damage to his face and 16 stitches directly above his eye.” The “facial fractures” he reportedly received caused him to seek “specialized medical treatment.”
A 29-year-old Conway man accused of pulling out a knife and threatening a resident of the Judsonia area has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony, and first-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. According to the warrant issued late last month, Travis James Hoyle also was charged as a habitual offender.
The threat reportedly occurred while Hoyle was visiting his son at a Missile Base Road residence last October. The boy’s grandfather asked Hoyle to leave “after he became disrespectful” to the alleged victim’s daughter, White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Holloway wrote in the affidavit.
Hoyle reportedly “became upset,” took out the knife and threatened to cut off part of the alleged victim’s private parts. As he was leaving, Hoyle reportedly continued to threaten the alleged victim.
Hoyle is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday morning after being arrested Wednesday.
A 55-year-old Searcy man also is set to appear in court Tuesday to begin facing a class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening charge. Timothy W. Nixon, who has been in the White County jail since June 13, was still in custody Thursday.
He is accused of threatening to kill his wife at Complete in Christ Church on Arkansas Highway 36 that Sunday. When asked by a deputy if had made such a threat, Nixon reportedly said, “I wanted to ... but I didn’t.” Asked if he wanted to kill his wife, Nixon reportedly replied, “I would love, too.”
It was determined that Nixon “was under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” sheriff’s office Detective Derek Warren wrote in the affidavit. When asked if had drunk any alcohol, Nixon reportedly replied, “A lot.” He was then taken to jail.
A court appearance for plea and arraignment also is set for Tuesday morning for Matthew Gene Thomas, 36, of Judsonia. He is charged with class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, a subsequent offense. He was not in custody in White County on Thursday.
Thomas was arrested June 14 after his girlfriend reported that she had been assaulted by him at a residence on Arkansas Highway 157. She reportedly had “an abrasion on her right temple, a contusion to her back and a contusion to her right bicep.”
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss with the sheriff’s office, Thomas said the alleged victim “fell down,” denying that he had caused the injuries. His criminal history reportedly showed that he had been convicted in White County District Court on May 23, 2019, of third-degree domestic battery.
A warrant also was issued for Damen Dempsey Hickman, 23, of Bald Knob on charges of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, pregnant woman, and class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order. Hickman, who remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday after his arrest June 30, is set to appear in court Tuesday for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman is accused of hitting his pregnant girlfriend during a fight between them. Warren wrote that “there was a visible cut on her leg that was bleeding.”
Footprints in the dew on the grass reportedly led to the other side of the tree line, where Hickman was found and arrested. He reportedly said he had asked his girlfriend to come to the residence on B and D Lane and “when she got there they began fighting.” Although he admitted that the fight was both verbal and physical, Warren wrote, he “refused to elaborate on any details.”
There reportedly were “red marks and bruising” on the alleged victim’s right shoulder in addition to the cut on her right leg. She reportedly said “her head was hurting, and there was slight bruising along her left temple,” and she was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
The alleged victim, reportedly 30 weeks’ pregnant, had an active no-contact order against Hickman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.