Searcy Beats and Eats co-coordinators decided to hold their thankfulness event on a Sunday this year because it’s an “annual holiday open house where shops all over town will be open on Sunday where they normally are not,” according to one of the coordinators, Marka Bennett.
The downtown gathering will be held this Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and “will kind of feel like an old-fashioned Thanksgiving,” Bennett said.
“We have never done one [a Beats and Eats event] on a Sunday,” she said, adding that the reason for it is “again always in an effort to support our local businesses.”
She said the businesses will be open for the holiday open house “typically from 1-4 p.m. Some will be open until 5 p.m. and they will have refreshments and special Christmas discounts and sales and such, and they will be decorated and all. We wanted to support them.”
Practicing thankfulness where they live is something that is very important to those who serve on the Beats and Eats Committee, Bennett said, especially being thankful for who make it a safe and positive place to live.
According to Bennett, Beats and Eats started in April 2017 and has done the thankfulness event every year except last year, when it was canceled because of COVID-19. “Each time we have really tried to shine the light,especially on our city and county employees from top to bottom and also all of our first responders, and we have done that in a variety of ways.”
“One year we had an art contest with all of the elementary schools and they drew pictures of first responders of our town and presented it to representatives from those departments,” she said.
Another year, Bennett said, Beats and Eats had “little badges” for the city and county employees to wear that said “I proudly work for” the government body. She said that is part of the variety of ways the group has “tried to shine the light on what these community workers mean to others.”
This year, mini-videos for city and county employees are being done and posted on Facebook leading up to the event, she said. “Just tiny, like 15-second videos of someone saying thank you to the police department or the fire department or to the 911 call center or to the mayor.”
On Sunday, Bennett said a videographer will take videos of groups of people saying thank you to the various departments. Banners for six of the departments in the city and county also have been made.
“They are big banners on those big wooden A frames that you see around town and they will be set up so people can sign their name or they can write a note to those various departments and then we will display those banners after Beats and Eats for the next month; just another way to remind people that we are thankful for our town and for our people who make is so wonderful,” she said.
The event will start off from 10:30-11 a.m. with a community worship service on the Citizen Park stage at 213 W. Arch Ave. featuring Kensett Baptist Church members. From 11 a.m.-noon, The Pursuit, a gospel band, will perform on the same stage.
Food trucks are expected to be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., including Say Cheese, Smokin’ T’s Southern Kitchen and The Crepe Coop.
Bennett said those attending do not need to bring tables and chairs because Beats and Eats will be providing “the world’s longest community Thanksgiving table” again.
Also from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be several other activities going on, including kiddie train rides around the White County Courthouse square, Cockrills Country Critters mobile petting zoo and pony rides, CASA of White County Family Fun Zone activities and photo opportunities by Greenway Equipment. Bennett added that sack races and potato races will be held for kids, along with “big John Deere tractors from Greenway.”
Starting at noon and lasting until 2 p.m., there will be “community square-dancing on the square” led by Mugsy’s Squares. From 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., The Gravel Yard bluegrass band will perform on the Citizen Park stage.
Merchandise vendors with Christmas wares of “all kinds will be there with artwork, clothing and craft-type items,” Bennett said.
After the event, “we’re thinking that the mommas will send the babies and kids home with daddy, and they [the moms] will take off in the afternoon to do some Christmas shopping,” she said.
Beats and Eats has “multiple purposes behind what we do, but we are very intentional about especially supporting our local businesses and also just bringing in a positive environment and atmosphere so our town’s people can get together in a wonderful place and just enjoy the spirit of goodwill between us,” Bennett said.
