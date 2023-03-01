Searcy Beats and Eats didn't forget about Heath Sanders after he performed at the group's downtown gathering with a "patriotic theme" in the summer of 2018. Now, that the group is in charge of a more official patriotic event, the city's Fourth of July celebration, it is bringing back the rising country music star.
Sanders has been named the headliner of this year's event, the third annual "United We Stand" celebration, to be held at the Searcy Event Center on July 4.
“I can tell you this, Heath was one of our bands about five years ago so we have known him and he has been on our list for five years. This was way before COVID," Beats and Eats co-Coordinator Marka Bennett said. "This was just one of our maybe second-year events. We have been doing this for six years now.
"He was our band for the evening; we were in the Think [Idea Studio] parking lot between Burrito Day and what used to be Cookie Basket. He was really good but he was just getting started, so we had a connection with him and we looked at several others but because we had a connection with him and him with us. It seemed like a good time to bring him back.”
Sanders played at the Beats and Eats event called “God Bless Americana” in 2018. The former oil field worker was born in Marshall and got his music career kicked off when his cover of Chris Stapleton's "Either Way" that same year landed him a phone interview on popular disc jockey Bobby Bones' show. He signed his first record deal in December 2019 and released his debut EP, "Common Ground," in 2021.
A Beats and Eats request for $55,000 in advertising and promotion tax revenue was recently granted by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, but how much it is paying Sanders to perform wasn't listed. The amount request overall was the same as the previous year, and the funds officially were awarded to the Creative Group of Arkansas.
Bennett said Beats and Eats starts working on its next Fourth of July event "on July 5th. So on July 5th of 2022, we were already working on July 4th, 2023."
She said that involved doing research but not actually meeting about it yet.
“All of us on the committee for 'United We Stand' are thinking about it all the time and doing constant research and throwing out ideas,” Bennett said. “Right now, we’re working on our next Beats and Eats which is May the fifth, Cinco de Mayo, but at the same time, we’re already writing contracts and working on things for 'United We Stand,' so we will start meeting specifically on Fourth of July this month. March, April, May, June we meet — very often I would say — every other week until May and then we will be meeting every week.”
