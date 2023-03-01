Searcy Beats and Eats didn't forget about Heath Sanders after he performed at the group's downtown gathering with a "patriotic theme" in the summer of 2018. Now, that the group is in charge of a more official patriotic event, the city's Fourth of July celebration, it is bringing back the rising country music star.

Sanders has been named the headliner of this year's event, the third annual "United We Stand" celebration, to be held at the Searcy Event Center on July 4.

