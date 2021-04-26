The Searcy street festival Beats and Eats is returning this weekend after being on pause for the last year because of COVID-19.
The first gathering of the year, Tinkerfest, will feature Harding Academy’s Breakaway 3937 Robotics team and the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock. It will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Arch Avenue between Gum and Spruce streets, where Art Alley and Citizen Park are located.
“We are so thrilled to be back in action with Beats and Eats,” said Marka Bennett, one of the event’s three co-coordinators. “It’s just going to be so much fun to have some of our community back together again in a safe environment. We are gearing up for a fun year. We won’t have as many as we usually have but we will have some just to get started back with our community.”
The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Museum of Discovery, Bennett said, since “they suffered a lot of damage after the freeze this winter when their pipes burst and just did so much damage in the museum. They are suffering with that, millions of dollars of damage, so we are going to do our part in Searcy and do a fundraiser for them.”
Damages are estimated at $2 million, according to organizers.
“This is a ticketed event,” Bennett said. “We have never done one before. It’s six dollars online. There will also be tickets available at the gate.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.hardingtickets.com. The first time frame to get into Tinkerfest will be from 9-11 a.m. and the second one will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bennett said Beats and Eats also will be held hand in hand with the Main Street Searcy Certified Farmers’ Market on Saturday and there will be food trucks available as well.
There will be music, but it will not be live music this time, Bennett said.
Being termed an “interactive event,” 10 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activity stations will be available. The Museum of Discovery will be presenting its “Awesome Science Show” at 10 a.m. and noon on the Citizen Park stage. And the students from Breakaway 3937 Robotics will be doing some exercises with its robot, Bennett said.
“Searcy has got some really impressive robotics teams,” she said.
Bennett said families are encouraged to attend to be introduced to the interactive ways to learn about STEM.
“It’s mostly about the Museum of Discovery and supporting their efforts to revamp and restore their museum,” she said.
She said of the Museum of Discovery that Tinkerfest “is something they do with communities, and because of our connections through the robotics programs here in Searcy, of course, we knew about the damage in the museum. And I believe Tim Westbrook [from Harding University] went to them and said, ‘We’d like to help’ and ‘We’d like to partner with you for this event.’
“We are getting corporate sponsors and individual sponsors to raise most of our money,” she said. “We are hoping to give several thousand dollars to the museum. The students at Harding have actually been making some of the calls themselves to get sponsorships.”
