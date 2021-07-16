A Friday morning crash on U.S. Highway 167 near Prince Cemetery Road, just north of Bald Knob, claimed the lives of a 33-year-old Batesville woman and a minor child.
In the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary from Trooper Robert Puckett, the woman was identified as Ashley Modlin. The minor passenger, who was in the same vehicle, was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and pronounced dead.
According to the report, a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Modlin was northbound on Highway 167 and a 2014 GMC Acadia was southbound. The Sonic reportedly veered left, crossing the center turn lane. The front left of the Sonic collided with the front left of the Acadia.
Another minor passenger in the Sonic was listed in the report as injured, as was the minor driver of the Acadia. Both of the injured were treated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Puckett listed the road condition as dry and the weather condition as dark. The exact time of the crash was listed as 5:40 a.m.
White County Deputy Coroner B.J. Rouse told The Daily Citizen that the highway was shut down for a couple of hours. The Bald Knob police and fire departments responded to the scene as well as the White County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, the White County Coroner’s Office and NorthStar EMS. Modlin was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
