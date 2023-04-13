A 23-year-old Batesville man was arrested in connection with a Wednesday evening armed robbery attempt at a Searcy pizza restaurant in which an employee made him leave, according to the Searcy Police Department.
Lt. Todd Wells said patrol officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at Little Caesars in the 2400 block of East Race Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
“Officers were told a white male walked in the store as they were cleaning up and brandished what appeared to be a firearm and was demanding money," Wells said. "Officers were told an employee then started telling the suspect to get out of the store. The suspect then ran away from the store.”
Patrol officers were able to locate the suspect a short time later and identified him as Trenton Johnson, Wells said.
“The Criminal Investigation Division responded and took over the investigation,” he said. “Johnson was later transported to the White County jail and charged with aggravated robbery.”
Johnson remained in the White County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.
