A Batesville 29-year-old accused of striking his girlfriend with a holstered pistol while traveling on U.S. Highway 67/167 in White County officially has been charged.

A warrant was issued for Jeremiah Travis Young earlier this month on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court next Tuesday for plea and arraignment, but was not in custody Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.