A Batesville 29-year-old accused of striking his girlfriend with a holstered pistol while traveling on U.S. Highway 67/167 in White County officially has been charged.
A warrant was issued for Jeremiah Travis Young earlier this month on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court next Tuesday for plea and arraignment, but was not in custody Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer of the White County Sheriff’s Office, White County Communications was called Feb. 13 “about a domestic battery in progress,” where “the driver was seen striking the front-seat passenger.”
An Arkansas State Police trooper “made contact with the vehicle and observed the driver repeatedly take his eyes off of the road and appeared to be in some kind of conflict with the passenger of the vehicle,” Palmer wrote.
The vehicle was stopped at the southbound 31 mile marker, where reportedly “it was determined” that Young had struck his girlfriend “repeatedly.” The alleged victim reportedly said he “had hit her in the face with a pistol that was inside of a holster,” and Young reportedly admitted to it.
The pistol was found inside its holster “and collected as evidence,” Palmer wrote. It “contained a loaded magazine.” An 8-year-old child also was present in the vehicle at the time of the alleged assault.
The alleged victim’s injuries were “consistent” with her account of what happened.
A warrant also was issued for Robert Anthony Genovese, 42, of Beebe for class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member. Genovese also is set to appear in White County Circuit Court next Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Detective Caleb Crump, Genovese attempted to keep his girlfriend from leaving a residence on Hunter Circle on Feb. 6 after they had been arguing.
Genovese reportedly “threw his cellphone and food at her” as she tried to leave and got into the vehicle with her “to prevent her from leaving.” As they continued arguing, “he grabbed a nail file and swung it at her,” striking her “between her index and middle finger” and “causing a small, deep puncture wound,” Crump wrote.
Horace Perry George, 32, of Judsonia has been charged with class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, a subsequent offense. No court appearance had been scheduled Tuesday and George was not in custody.
George is accused of physically assaulting his wife Nov. 18, 2022, at a residence on Daugherty Road. He reportedly yanked on an injured arm and choked her after an argument continued from the previous night.
The alleged victim reportedly had “scratch marks on her neck and bruising on her left arm.” Detective Misty Goss with the sheriff’s office wrote in the affidavit that “records show a history of domestic violence in the home involved the victim” and George.
Plea and arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday for Dale Jeremiah Terven, 41, of Beebe on a charge of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, a subsequent offense, with enhanced penalties for crimes committed in the presence of a child. Terven was not in custody Tuesday.
Terven reportedly put his wife in a “chokehold” Dec. 12 at a residence on Stoney Ridge Circle “in an attempt to force her to listen to him after an argument about his infidelities.” He also reportedly had pushed her.
The alleged victim “had scratch marks on her cheek, swelling on her right eye and scratches on her neck,” Goss wrote.
A neighbor reportedly told deputies that the alleged victim’s 8-year-old son had asked her for help because his mom was being beat up by Terven. At the residence, the witness reportedly saw the alleged victim on the bathroom floor and Terven “flat-hand her across the face very hard.”
Terven previously had been convicted in February 2022 in White County of misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery, Goss wrote, and was taken into custody after the alleged assault “without further incident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.