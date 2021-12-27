Basking in holiday warmth
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Snow blasts California and freezes Pacific Northwest
- Kentucky's death toll from tornadoes rises to 77
- Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys
- Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers
- Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off
- Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel
- US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
- Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
Most Popular
Articles
- 16 charges officially filed against Little Rock woman accused of following home elderly from Searcy Walmart, attacked and robbed them
- Judsonia 28-year-old arrested by Searcy police Monday after shots-fired call
- White County Quorum Court passes resolution disapproving of vaccine mandates
- Searcy police briefs
- Details of Beebe gambling bust investigation laid out in affidavit
- Bald Knob 37-year-old sentenced to 20 years in prison in body armor burglary case
- White County switching to voting centers for election days to give voters options
- Searcy's ball drop going for 'mini-New York City' feel Friday night
- Beebe police seize three illegal gambling machines from gas station Monday
- Searcy 28-year-old killed Saturday when struck by vehicle while in middle of I-40 eastbound lane in North Little Rock
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.