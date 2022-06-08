Improvements are being made with Crain-Yancey Field for the American Legion Baseball program with funding being provided by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.
The commission approved $10,473 of $18,473 requested by the program for the field, where the program plays its games and which was called an eyesore by Searcy Recreational Sports League Inc. Director Rigel Page, who made the request at the May meeting last week at City Hall.
In March, the commission approved $48,000 in funding for the league for fencing and portable bathroom trailers. Page said around $5,000 to $8,000 from that should carry over, which is why the commission did not approve the entire $18,473 requested.
“When the baseball program flipped [to city control] a couple of years ago, American Legion just fell off,” Page said. “There was no American Legion team. We had nothing, and people were asking. This year, we got it. We had a huge turnout.”
He said there is a junior team and senior team, and about 18 players were expected for each. The head coach is Will Dunavan, who is from Southside and is the son of Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan, and some area coaches are involved as well, Page said.
“Legion is one of those programs that a lot of college coaches are coming to scout,” he said. “It’s usually high school kids. They get done with high school ball and they play Legion. We could have people from all over the state/area, coaches coming in, other teams that are coming in to play.”
Page said Crain-Yancey Field is “in very rough shape, particularly the batter’s eye.”
In the description of the project on the commission’s request for funding application, Page said the field “has the potential to be a showpiece for the baseball program. However, it is one of the eyesores. Complaints about fields from 2D [Sports] tournaments always come from Crain-Yancey.”
“It needs at least 40 tons of diamond mix,” Page said. “The batter’s eye is falling apart, the concession stand and bathrooms are embarrassing and possibly a mold hazard. We need funding to make sure the program is adequately equipped to serve in this capacity.”
The money was earmarked toward uniforms ($3,000), 75 tons of diamond mix ($8,175), high school-grade portable mound ($3,798) and batter’s eye repair ($3,500).
Page said the infield at the park “needs so much dirt in it. The field is not in that great of shape. It can really be a showpiece. Long term, I would like this to be a place we could move bases in and have championship games.”
Page wrote that the project is estimated to generate $150,000 in spending for tournaments and would keep Searcy youth playing in Searcy for American Legion rather than going elsewhere.
Page said kids from all over White County and some from the Batesville area are coming to Searcy to play American Legion baseball, and teams from all over Arkansas would be coming to the city to play. He said there would probably be eight home games this summer and they play two games each time.
Searcy American Legion play is expected to kick off Thursday night against Beebe. Rigel said he didn’t want to skimp on things and wants to make sure the uniforms look great because the program wants kids to play in Searcy.
