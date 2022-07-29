Adding ballistic shields in “every building” is one of the new school safety/security measures that the Searcy School District is putting in place this year in light of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, according to Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.
“It is important that our public knows that we pay great attention to students’ safety,” Hart said at Wednesday’s Searcy School Board meeting. “We have purchased for every building ballistic shields that allow officers and others to use for protection in case of a shooting.”
Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department said the shields are handheld with a window in them, so they can be used for cover while still being able to see out. Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said, “It’s the shield that you normally see law enforcement officers holding when they are out on a call that could possibly stop gunfire.”
The school district also is planning to conduct a table-top training exercise with the Searcy Police Department on Aug. 5, and Hart said Assistant Superintendent Dean Stanley is in the process of reviewing all of the emergency plans for the district. An outside provider will conduct a safety audit once school starts so they “can get a true picture of what our day to day looks like and that we are following the protocol that we should,” Hart said.
In addition, the district is adding two school resource officers that will allow for an SRO to be on each campus. “It’s a huge, huge thing,” Hart said. “I know it is something we can be proud of.
“We constantly monitor and examine doors. Our resources officers, that’s part of their process, part of their work, to rattle every exterior door throughout the day.”
Hart said the 2018 School Safety Commission reinstated by Gov. Asa Hutchinson will probably have some more recommendations. “We are trying to be as proactive as possible.”
The commission, formed after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was brought back after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The 18-year-old gunman entered the school through a door that could only be locked from the outside.
An investigation by a Texas legislative committee showed that school staff, including the principal, knew there were security issues at the school. “Robb Elementary had a culture of noncompliance with safety policies requiring doors to be kept locked, which turned out to be fatal,” its report said.
The report also said that school staff knew that the door lock to the room where the shootings took place was broken but did not submit a work order to get it fixed.
“If the door to Room 111 had been locked, the attacker likely would have been slowed for some time,” the report said.
Handling of the shooting by law enforcement also has been criticized because it waited more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter. The legislative committee noted “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making” by both police and school officials.
Information for this article was contributed by press services.
