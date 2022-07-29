Dr. Bobby Hart

Adding ballistic shields in “every building” is one of the new school safety/security measures that the Searcy School District is putting in place this year in light of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, according to Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.

“It is important that our public knows that we pay great attention to students’ safety,” Hart said at Wednesday’s Searcy School Board meeting. “We have purchased for every building ballistic shields that allow officers and others to use for protection in case of a shooting.”

Information for this article was contributed by press services.

