Organizers of Bald Knob's annual Home Fest are hoping that "a ton of people," including winners from last weekend's Miss Strawberry Pageant, turn out to participate in Saturday morning's parade.
"There is no entry fee. There is no sign-up. It is literally show up at the school about 9 a.m.,” said Rachel Garner with the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Bald Knob High School and ends at the old Clark’s Drugstore, ”which ironically is fixing to be a Dollar General,” Garner said. Home Fest, though, gets started two nights earlier with the carnival opening at 6 p.m. with a $25 armband night. The carnival closes at 10 p.m., Garner said. She said general carnival food like corndogs, cotton candy and popcorn will be sold.
"Everyone is welcome!" Garner said. "It is for all of the surrounding communities to gather together for fellowship and fun."
Friday is Gospel Music Night, with five groups performing, she said. "They are Audra Moore, Worden Baptist Church, New Bethel Church, Mote Family and the After Hours Band.” The music starts at 5 p.m. in the courtyard.
On Saturday at 6:30 a.m., Garner said, festival goers are invited to the Rotary Pancake Breakfast at the Bald Knob Methodist Church. Tickets are $10 each. The breakfast lasts until 9 a.m., which is when the parade lineup starts.
Home Fest opening ceremonies are at 11:30 a.m. with the national anthem and a studio performance. Alternating musical groups will perform in the courtyard and those attending need to bring their own lawn chairs.
N Kahoots Band performs from noon-1 p.m., with a cake walk on the right side of the stage from noon-2 p.m. A strawberry eating contest (front of stage) is from 1-1:30 p.m., while Short Grass Ranch Band plays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. A dessert auction then starts at 2:30 p.m. and lasts until 3:30 p.m. The Ritchie Varnell Band is on from 3:30-4:30 p.m. before a male beauty pageant from 5-6 p.m. Dixon Street performs from 6-7:30 p.m. and Memphis Yahoos play from 8-9:30 p.m.
There also will be free kids' games and face painting on the right side of the stage, and free fire department activities for kids will be offered by the four-way stoplight.
“A lot of the local churches have agreed to put on some free activities as well,” Garner said.
A corn hole tournament will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Southern Bank parking lot. Entry fee is $40 per team. To register, call (501) 425-4092.
Vendors of leather goods, purses, clothing, handmade goods and food also will be there.
