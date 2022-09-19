Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson asked the City Council at its September meeting for a $15 monthly base rate increase to try to get the city’s water department in the black, but the request was tabled until the October meeting.
The Daily Citizen, through a state Freedom of Information Act request, learned Monday that the Bald Knob Water Department has a deficit of $48,538.30 and for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, the deficit was $69,904.
“It has just been an ongoing thing and after every year’s audit, I bring it to the council and request that we at least talk about adjusting the rates,” department Superintendent Anthony Pistone told The Daily Citizen on Monday. “Last time I did it, I got my head ripped off, so it’s just an ongoing thing. They are in the process right now of looking at the rates to try to help the department better.
“You know ever since the pandemic everything has doubled or tripled. We haven’t, and, of course, water rates jump up every year. We purchase our water from Searcy. We are going to have to do that [raise rates], too, to survive.”
Pistone said the water department is not suffering a loss every month, but “when we are in the black, it’s not a big enough margin to take up when we are in the red, and it accumulates as you can see on our audit. It does accumulate over a year, that loss. I have never been a part of a business that fails like this, so I have to address the council every year after the audit, but maybe now the council sees it and the budget committee can get together and figure something out.”
He said that he appreciates Grayson “for trying to help because he sees it.”
“I get attacked every time I bring it up,” Pistone said. “People are fixed incomes and everything, yeah, but it’s just one of those things that will have to happen eventually, and it will. I think that Johnny [Hodges, chairman of the Water and Sewer Committee] is on board. He’s been involved in it and I think it’s in the works. It will be fine. It’s long overdue.
Addressing expenses, Pistone said, especially lately with inflation, projects like line relocations,”is one of the main reasons we get put in the red every month just because of operational expenses going up so much.”
So far this year, the department was in the black at $15,301.56 in January. February was in the red with minus-$4,418.23. March was in the black at $11,559.05. April was in the red at minus-$7,674.15. May was in the black at $14,967.69. June was in the red with minus-$12,374.36. July was in the red with minus-$9,370.11 and August was in the red with minus-$14,700.70.
Grayson said the city has accepted the department “running at a deficit ... for so long that it just blows me away how long it’s been going on.” Grayson asked Pistone how long it has been going on and he told him he has been there for 10 years and it has been that way each of those years.
“There’s a state law that the water company is supposed to be operating in the black,” Grayson said. “What I am going to propose is a $15 rate increase for a base rate, not per gallon. I don’t like this. I will be paying it like everyone else. We’ve got to do something because we are running against state law; we are supposed to be running everything in the black. It is not only supposed to be running and paying the bills, it’s suppose to be running in an excess in order to save up money to make repairs with. We’re not even covering that, folks.”
The Arkansas Public Service Commission regulates the rates and services of private water and wastewater companies earning more than $1 million in annual revenues. It does not regulate government-owned water or wastewater utilities, including those owned and operated by “cities, towns, improvement districts or any other public or quasi-public corporation.”
Arkansas Code Annotated 23-4-103 and § 23-4-104(a) require the rates and charges of APSC-regulated utilities to be “just and reasonable.” Arkansas Code Annotated 23-3-114 further states that no commission-regulated utility “shall make or grant any unreasonable preference or advantage to any corporation or person or subject any corporation or person to any unreasonable prejudice or disadvantage.” Under the same provision, no commission-regulated utility “shall establish or maintain any unreasonable difference as to rates or services, either as between localities or as between classes of service.” Arkansas Code Annotated 23-4-101(b) indicates that the rates of commission-regulated utilities may not be unjust, unreasonable, insufficient, unjustly discriminatory, or otherwise in violation of any of the provisions of the law.
Councilman David Smith told Grayson that he has “been pulling paperwork up there on that” and does understand “where you come up with the $15. Do you have numbers that you went off on?”
Grayson said that he did. Smith countered that he had talked to Hodges “and I think we should table this until we have our [Water and Sewer Committee] meeting and can have our numbers and our facts to present to the people. We’ve been working on this for about two months.”
Grayson said, “We’ve been talking about it longer than that.” Smith responded, “I know you’ve been talking about it, but I’ve got numbers.”
Grayson replied, “I got one question: How close is this?” Smith said, “This needs to happen on Jan. 1st. We can make it happen.” Grayson said “But how close is my $15?” Smith answered, “I can’t tell you that. I don’t know for sure.”
Grayson said all he was doing by suggesting the $15 increase was trying to get the city into the black. He said he appreciated it being brought up because he wanted to “be able to take the heat on it.” The discussion was tabled until the October meeting, although Grayson said it was possible that it would be brought up Monday night at a Budget and Personnel Committee meeting.
