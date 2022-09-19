Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson asked the City Council at its September meeting for a $15 monthly base rate increase to try to get the city’s water department in the black, but the request was tabled until the October meeting.

The Daily Citizen, through a state Freedom of Information Act request, learned Monday that the Bald Knob Water Department has a deficit of $48,538.30 and for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, the deficit was $69,904.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.