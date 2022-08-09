Voters in the Bald Knob School District resoundingly turned down a millage increase and extension in a special election Tuesday night.
There were 589 ballots (78.32 percent) cast against the increase and 163 (21.68 percent) for it.
If approved, the district would have built a new elementary school and relocated interior power lines underground. The total millage would have been increased to 44.25 mills.
Reached by The Daily Citizen night after the outcome was announced at the White County Clerk's office, Bald Knob School Superintendent Melissa Gipson said "Tonight, I would like to address the community in response to the special election concerning a millage increase for Bald Knob Public Schools. I want to thank our community engagement committee members and volunteers for working tirelessly to share information about the the needed projects and spread the vision of a brighter future for our kids and community.
"I also want to thank the community for engaging in dialogue about our future as a school and town, being open-minded to change, and voting to express your preference in how the district proceeds. The vote tonight is not equivalent to a lack of support for our school. The heart of Bald Knob has been and continues to be a desire to see our school thrive. However, the vote tonight is a reflection of the majority of our community saying this simply isn't the right time. Throughout the millage process, the board and our community engagement committee knew there were factors beyond our control that worked against a majority vote for a millage increase to build a safer elementary and relocate power lines underground in the interior of campus. However, the needs for both of these projects persist and with time will only become more urgent. The community's voice has been heard. I will work with the school board to analyze the voting results further and continue to develop a plan for moving forward with these known needs. No matter the result-today and every day is a great day to be a bulldog!"
Millage increase supporter John Falwell, a Searcy firefighter with kids in the Bald Knob School District, said during voting Tuesday, he believed there was going to be a record turnout. "Not too sure it's going to be in our favor! The group of past educators and [a] council member has their camp set up at Central Baptist in Bald Knob begging for everyone to vote no."
