The city of Bald Knob is getting new windows for its senior center thanks to a matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Rural Services.

The city recently got confirmation on the 50/50 grant, according to Councilman Johnny Hodges. In February, the City Council passed a resolution from the White River Planning and Development District that authorized Mayor Barth Grayson to apply for the grant. The resolution stated that Bald Knob met the eligibility requirements necessary for the grant to purchase new equipment and make other improvements at the Bald Knob Senior Center 55+.

