The city of Bald Knob is getting new windows for its senior center thanks to a matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Rural Services.
The city recently got confirmation on the 50/50 grant, according to Councilman Johnny Hodges. In February, the City Council passed a resolution from the White River Planning and Development District that authorized Mayor Barth Grayson to apply for the grant. The resolution stated that Bald Knob met the eligibility requirements necessary for the grant to purchase new equipment and make other improvements at the Bald Knob Senior Center 55+.
In February, city officials determined that they could appropriate $15,000 to complete the match for a total of $30,000. Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce President Janet Hearyman said that with these types of grants, “the early bird gets the worm.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Wools said grant money of $13,343.50 has been received by the city for the window work.
Mitzi Hargan, director of community development for White River Planning and Development District, said the grants are competitive and she was happy that Bald Knob was awarded one. “The senior citizens center definitely needs the assistance. Those windows have needed replacing for some time.”
Paving the parking lot also was going to be a part of the project, but will be looked into at another time. Hodges said at last week’s Bald Knob City Council meeting the cost of the windows “had went up nearly $2,000 since March.”
Hodges said it’s about $8,200 to do the windows and Hargan told him they can split the grant and do the windows portion now. Hodges said a person doing paving won’t even quote it now because he has no idea how much asphalt is going to cost. Hodges made the motion to get the windows in.
In February when the council was discussing applying for the grant, Hodges and Councilman David Smith said the windows needed to be replaced.
Hodges said some of the windows at the senior center have had holes shot in them and some leaked air around them. In the grant submittal, Hodges said the total submitted for windows/repairs came to $5,800 and the paving estimated was around $20,000.
“That was in March and we didn’t hear [on the grant awarding] until like three weeks ago,” he said. “Whatever is left we will put on paving the parking lot. When we do the city streets this summer, we should be able to get a better price [on the asphalt] when they do part of the town and throwing this in with it rather than them having to move in to do one little parking lot.
“We elected to do the windows and the way the guys talked, they do that in a day or two, piece them out and do them. Maybe we will have some pretty days. We have four to six lead time to get the glass [for the windows.] Maybe we can get them in before it gets real, real bad.”
He said that although the windows “aren’t totally bad ... those older people are like me, when they sit by a window, cold transfers to that glass in a certain degree and they feel like they’re cold. I took my Raytek infrared gun and I went down there and shot the air around it, the coolest day with the wind blowing in March before we submitted the grant, it really wasn’t bad honestly. There was a little bit of leakage but the ones that have a hole shot in them, that’s a definite hole. We already got our money so we have it in hand to do it and we will sit on the parking lot.”
