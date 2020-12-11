Bald Knob officials are looking to build a quarantine area at the city’s animal shelter, with the City Council approving a motion earlier this week for the city to take bids for the building.
Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House told the council that the shelter is in need of a 16-by-24-foot space, with a bathroom and three runs, to quarantine animals. Councilman David Smith reminded House that it also would need a bathing area.
“We got a bid on it now from Double J Construction to build it for $22,000,” Smith said.
House said there is a drawing of it and he mentioned that according to state law, “you have to quarantine every dog that goes in there for 10 days.”
“Little puppies are so susceptible to parvo and don’t need to be around the other dogs since they haven’t been able to have any of their shots yet,” Mayor Barth Grayson said. “It is terrible to sit and watch a puppy die from parvo.”
House said he just didn’t want someone to say “we’ll buy you a storage building.” Grayson said having “good drainage” for the building and having it done correctly would be important.
Grayson said bids needed to be taken for the quarantine building since it costs $20,000 or more, and specs for the building needed to be obtained.
Grayson also said when the council meets for its January meeting, discussion will be launched on forming an animal committee. He said the council used to have an animal committee but it disbanded because of bickering when COVID-19 hit.
The shelter had closed in March because of COVID-19 concerns, but Grayson said he started hearing from “lots of people who wanted the shelter back open.” The Daily Citizen reported that in the early part of July that Bald Knob reopened the shelter. Grayson at that time said the city would be looking in to some grants for the shelter.
Right now, he said the shelter is close to max. He said 30 dogs is probably the maximum number of dogs that can be kept there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.