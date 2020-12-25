Bald Knob officials decided not to issue any more citations for code enforcement until a new council takes over in January after determining there had been some “miscommunication” concerning a citation issued to a resident.
The Bald Knob City Council held a special meeting that lasted two hours Tuesday to allow a landlord to address Mayor Barth Grayson and Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Smith about how he was being treated.
The council also voted to do away with a ticket Chase Wiles received from Smith, but Grayson said he still wants to review the situation with Bald knob City Attorney Don Rainey to make sure it was handled properly and legally.
“The council voted to just throw it out,” Grayson said later about the citation.
Wiles said his dealings with the city began in January 2019 at a council meeting. He said he started receiving letters on condemnations on his properties and responded to every letter that he got. He said he also started going to planning commission meetings.
That May at a council meeting, Wiles said some of his properties were named as being condemned. He said there seemed to be miscommunication with former Code Enforcement Chuck Mowers, who no longer works for the city. Wiles said he has been asking for a year why these properties were being condemned and he said he couldn’t get the reason, noting he even asked at council meetings and couldn’t get a response.
Wiles said it was pretty much a “battling back and forth” in 2019 on why his property was being condemned.
Grayson said when Smith came in to work for the city he did not have any code enforcement experience and the prior inspector did not want to do enforcement, so problems occurred. Grayson said he wanted the person doing the inspecting to be the enforcer.
One of the problems Wiles brought up is with city building permits only lasting for 90 days while Searcy’s last for a year.
Councilman Vince Vire asked Grayson about Bald Knob’s permit process. ”Does it have the expiration date on the permit?” When told no, he asked why.
“I am just wondering why we don’t have that expiration date,” he said.
Grayson responded, “You are getting closer to what Don Raney is telling me. He said he sees some inefficiencies [in city code].”
“I started going to class with Kevin so I could understand [code enforcement]. I still want to learn because it is my obligation to see these things get enforced. If I don’t understand them, things can get down the road.”
Grayson said Raney will work with the council on a master plan for ordinances and resolutions. He also read an email from Raney, suggesting that he, Grayson, Smith and the council should meet after the first of the year.
Raney wrote that Smith is attempting to enforce Arkansas law, but in his opinion, it’s hampered by the status of city codes. He wrote that Smith needs help with updating city codes from him, Grayson and the council.
Wiles claimed that he got the run-around in 2019 and that his property should have never been condemned.
Grayson said Raney said once a house is condemned, it stays condemned. “You don’t uncondemn a house,” he said.
Smith said he recently issued Wiles a citation to appear in court because he didn’t have a permit for some two-story brick apartments. Wiles said he got the citation because he was informed by Smith that his permit was for 90 days. He said he asked Smith if anybody else in Bald Knob asked for an extension for their 90-day permit and was told no.
“So, it’s kind of a targeting deal,” Wiles said. “I’m getting a ticket when I am working and other people have been remodeling for a year and a half.”
Wiles said he has already made improvements in doors and windows at his property. He pressed Grayson on why Smith was not going after other people who had expired permits.
Grayson called it a lack of communication and said when they tried to address Wiles in the past, things became heated, turning into arguments.
“I pride myself in not losing my temper,” Grayson said. “Kevin prides himself, too, in not losing his temper and you have done very well today. I am asking you to work with the city to let us tweak a master code for the ordinances and the resolutions on remodeling. I am proud of the things you are trying to do for this city.”
Vire then made the motion to “do away with” Wiles’ citation “because we have uncovered in this meeting that there has been miscommunication and there has not been fullness, and I make that motion. And I add that we not add any new citations until this new council gets in.”
The motion was passed unanimously.
Smith told the council and the mayor to be aware that the citation Wiles got was not just one for not having a permit, “it was also a citation because he replaced the doors and in the fire code it requires a permit. ...
“Now, you all voted. I’m ready to move forward,” Smith said. “When you all hired me, you wanted me to come in here and I’ve done this job to the best of my ability. And you all know me, you’ve known me all of my life, most of you on this council, and I think my reputation says I’m a fair person and I’m an honest person and I’ve done my best, and that’s all I can do.
“And, if you all support, I will continue to do my best and that’s all I really can say. There’s not going to be a judge because you voted to do away with it [Wiles citation} and I’m good with that. If that’s what you all want, I am here to work for this city. You all that interviewed me for the job wanted to make this a better town, follow the codes, cut out the buddy system and I have done my best to do that. I have been as honest as I can possibly be.”
