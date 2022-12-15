A Bald Knob teenager who had been missing since Nov. 12 was found this week in Wichita, Kan., and reunited with her family, according to the White County Sheriff's Office.
"On Tuesday evening, detectives assigned to Raynee Massey received the results of subpoenas that they had filed with several companies.," said Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "The detectives worked through the night analyzing the data they received and were able to identify a suspect and location from the data."
Seiders said information from "these new leads" resulted in detectives contacting the Wichita Police Department's Exploited and Missing Child Unit. which they briefed "on their findings."
"Witchita PD immediately sent units to begin surveillance," he said. "On Wednesday morning, a search warrant was executed by Wichita PD resulting in the reunification of Raynee Massey with her family as well as at least one arrest.
"This remains an active investigation in Kansas and Arkansas. Additional information will be released as appropriate."
When Massey, 14, went missing, she had reportedly "packed a backpack in preparation" of running away and "was seen by a security camera getting into a car with an unknown male." On Nov. 14, the sheriff's office reported that she was spotted leaving El Paso toward Vilonia/Conway in a vehicle with two other individuals.
"She may be attempting to make her way to Florida," the sheriff's office said at the time.
Her parents, Samuel and Jill Massey, told KARK, Channel 4, last week that they didn't know that Raynee was thinking about running away until she left their residence and got into a vehicle with a man while her dad was deer hunting and her mom was in the kitchen.
"She was gone about 10 minutes before I realized she wasn't in the house," Jill Massey told KARK.
That same vehicle was the one seen at the Shell gas station in El Paso. The Masseys told KARk that they regretted trusting their daughter with the internet and believe it led her to the individuals she was seen with in the vehicle.
