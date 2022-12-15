A Bald Knob teenager who had been missing since Nov. 12 was found this week in Wichita, Kan., and reunited with her family, according to the White County Sheriff's Office.

"On Tuesday evening, detectives assigned to Raynee Massey received the results of subpoenas that they had filed with several companies.," said Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "The detectives worked through the night analyzing the data they received and were able to identify a suspect and location from the data."

