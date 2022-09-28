Getting water in Bald Knob

Richard Sanchez, a Bald Knob School District HVAC / maintenance employee, draws water from a National Guard water buffalo Wednesday morning on campus. Plenty of extra bottled water also was available with much of the community under a boil order from a water main break Monday afternoon. On-campus classes had been canceled Tuesday because of the boil order.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

Bald Knob students were provided with drinking water out of Arkansas National Guard water buffaloes Wednesday after the city had to repair a broken water line that resulted in a boil order and on-campus classes being canceled Tuesday.

Bald Knob School District maintenance man Richard Sanchez was filling up several coolers with water from the buffaloes so there would be plenty available for the school day. Bottled water also was available. The school is expected to use the same method to get drinking water until the boil order is lifted.

