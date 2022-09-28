Bald Knob students were provided with drinking water out of Arkansas National Guard water buffaloes Wednesday after the city had to repair a broken water line that resulted in a boil order and on-campus classes being canceled Tuesday.
Bald Knob School District maintenance man Richard Sanchez was filling up several coolers with water from the buffaloes so there would be plenty available for the school day. Bottled water also was available. The school is expected to use the same method to get drinking water until the boil order is lifted.
The boil order is affecting Bald Knob residents south of U.S. Highway 67 and in the Bald Knob North Water Association, according to Lance Jones, director of the engineering section for the Arkansas Department of Health, because of a broken water line.
Jones told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday that the order will remain in effect until the health department has been notified that the leak has been repaired, the water pressure has been restored and the tests results from two samples come back clean.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson said Tuesday that the line broke at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday. “It ended up being a 3-inch line out by Walmsley Road and [Arkansas Highway] 367, across from Powell Funeral Home. It happened that a cable-boring crew, at no fault of their own, it wasn’t a negligence on their part, because our water department could not flag it with an 811 call because it wasn’t on our map.
“Last night, [Councilman] Johnny Hodges found an old map so they [the water department] will be looking for a new map with Miller-Newell Engineers of Newport to see if we can get an updated map. They tried to isolate it, so I was called and told the water system was going to have to be shut down. So at 9 p.m., they shut the tanks down because they could not isolate it, so they got the pressure off of that line.”
He said the line was fixed by 10 p.m. Monday.
“They cut the bad place off and put a splice in there and the Judsonia Water Department had splicers and were very helpful, and I think somebody from Bradford Water came over just to learn and to see if they could help. Mr. [Justin] Jones with the Judsonia Water Department was very knowledgable and very helpful, watching over our crew.”
Grayson said about three-fourths of the city was affected Monday night. He said the water buffaloes were being taken to the school “because that’s a requirement to have school, they’ve got to have water. They’ve got to have access to fill their water bottles.”
Grayson said he agreed with Superintendent Melissa Gipson’s decision to call off school Tuesday. “I wouldn’t want people to get stomach issues and diarrhea, which is what that causes,” he said.
Grayson said White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Bays helped with getting the boil order by working with the health department and the White County Judge’s Office. White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown, who is Judge Michael Lincoln’s administrative assistant, confirmed the judge’s office gets the paperwork prepared for an emergency to be declared.
Grayson said the break “affected Bald Knob North water customers because they have some of their lines that go through our system. Some people have discolored water and some people can’t tell it at all,; it’s really strange. We got down to only 53 percent in our tanks but we cut it [the water] off so that we could isolate it and not let it drain anymore. We had to have the pressure released so that they could fix that so they turned that back on and to err on the side of safety, I called a boil order.”
