Underwater fields at the city’s sports complex led Bald Knob officials at a special meeting Monday to approve spending $2,436 to purchase field conditioner from Agra Turf in Searcy.
Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Dennis Rutherford said Bald Knob Parks and Recreation Director Garry Vest told him he has been out to the fields dipping water into a 5-gallon bucket because the fields were under water. “He said we need to get some field conditioner out there.”
Council member Mary Lou Smith said that the conditioner is “five bags of soil that is mixed with crushed bricks. It is $310 a bag and he [Vest] needs five bags of that. A pallet of conditioner is $438. A pallet of the quick dry is $448. That comes to a total of $2,436 but that doesn’t include tax.
“He [Vest] needs that because that field is going to have to be fixed.”
Council member David Smith, who said he has been out to the field and saw the water, made the motion to buy the materials, which was seconded by Smith.
Rodney Fisher, president of Agra Turf, said these products that help with the fields have been around forever and many buy them by the truckload when they rebuild fields.
City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools said about 244 children are playing baseball in the city this season. Sponsorships for teams this year cost $250 and with that the sponsor’s name is put on the back of 15 team shirts. The individual fee is $50 per child to play ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.