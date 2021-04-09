An automated external defibrillator that was being kept at Bald Knob City Hall will be stored instead at the city’s sports complex after a request for one was made at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Council member Dennis Rutherford, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, told the rest of the council that Parks and Recreation Director Garry Vest wanted a defibrillator placed at the park and said, “Whatever we pay for it, we got it, and if we save one life, it will pay for itself.”
Vest reportedly told Rutherford that Searcy has defibrillators at its sports complex. Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons told The Daily Citizen that “we have one at the pool and youth softball. Still need them at baseball and adult softball and soccer.”
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said with many incidences happening with kids having heart attacks, defibrillators are now in a lot of different places. He said Searcy High School has them in all of its gyms and at the baseball and softball fields. “It’s common now for those to be used more.”
For Bald Knob’s ball fields need, City Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Wools said she had a defibrillator in her office that Vest could have for the sports complex. Council member Mary Lou Smith said the battery would have to be changed before using it.
Rutherford said Vest suggested storing the defibrillator in the concession stand and putting a sign outside the door that says AED with an arrow pointing into it. At first, Vest wanted in upstairs but Rutherford said, “I ain’t running up there.”
In other ballpark matters, Rutherford said the city was in need on someone to work the gate and it would have to be a city employee to handle the money. The job pays $11 for hours that will vary. Mayor Barth Grayson said the city needed to hire one at least and maybe two to work the gate at games. A motion was made and passed to hire two employees.
Wools said having city employees for the job makes sense since they would be bonded and contract labor is not bonded.
