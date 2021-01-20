Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson was given permission by the City Council on Monday to enter into an agreement with a Newport company to apply for a grant to install more towers for better internet access for the community.
The Arkansas Rural Connect Broadband grant would be for a minimum of $2 million. The motion made by Councilman David Smith was passed on the contingency that City Attorney Don Raney approved the action.
If Sky Cap gets the grant, the company would meet with city officials on a franchise agreement.
“This would be an option for everybody,” Grayson said. “It is not a blanket thing. It will be under franchise agreement. When that time comes, then we will vote to take on the franchise agreement.”
Towers are needed in underserved areas of the city, he said. Sky Cap, Grayson said, feels like it will have to build more towers to “fill in the gaps where the need is. ... The children that are virtual learning or studying their homework at night can’t get internet.”
“The governor has been pushing broadband for the last two years now,” he said.
Council member Tammy Glaze, who is a Bald Knob school teacher told Grayson that every student from grade three on up has a Chromebook. “In the lower grades, they have iPads,” Glaze said. “They have some type of technology device, every student.”
Grayson said some of the families do not have direct internet. Glaze said hot spots are available but people have to apply for them.
Grayson said Ritter Communications has “already put their fiber optic cable in their main lines and then they will start surveying the businesses. I am excited about that because there are a lot of home-based businesses. The fastest internet available is going to be Ritter because it’s hardwired in the fiber optic.
“They will enter into another franchise agreement with this city before they start doing that [calling on businesses]. We’ve asked them to be ready to pay, when they into into their contracts, a 3 percent franchise tax, just like the other companies pay.”
Council member Johnny Hodges was adamant about Raney looking over everything pertaining to entering into an agreement with Ritter. “As long as we don’t break the law,” Hodges told Grayson.
Grayson said, “I don’t think there is a law to be broken.”
“Anybody that wants to do business here, I am going to ask them to have a franchise agreement,” he said. “It’s not fair to charge one company a franchise amount and not charge any of the others a franchise amount. It’s never going to cost the city anything to do business with Ritter and Sky Cap. Ritter is already here; they are already way ahead of everybody else.”
Giving residents an option for whatever internet source they want is a good idea, Grayson said. “I want an option of who i choose. I want to be able to choose the fastest speed that I can. It comes to money, too. We will have to see who is most cost-effective.”
Council member Mary Lou Smith asked if any other cities would be named on the Sky Cap grant application and Grayson said it would be several other cities.
Smith said to Grayson, “This obligates us to nothing, right?”
“From the way I understand it,” he answered.
Grayson anticipated the city will have to fill out more paperwork before the grant would be received.
