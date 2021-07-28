Two White County school districts will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students in the next few days as districts scramble to deal with the delta variant before school starts in August.
The first clinic will be held Thursday at the elementary school in Bald Knob with ARcare offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination students ages 12 and older from 9-11 a.m. If parents wish for their child to receive the vaccine, they must complete paperwork that is available on the Bald Knob Schools Facebook page by Thursday. No vaccinations will be given without the completed and signed paperwork, according to the district.
The Searcy School District is also working with ARcare, holding a student and staff clinic with the Pfizer vaccine Monday from 8-11 a.m. at the Ahlf Junior High School Annex Gym. Students ages 12-18 must have signed parental consent. A link to the form may be found on the Searcy Schools Facebook page. There is no cost for students to receive the vaccine.
