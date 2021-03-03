Bald Knob’s code enforcement officer/inspector, who was hired a year ago, has turned in his notice, citing stress among his reasons in letting the city know that he would be going back to work for the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Mayor Barth Grayson read the resignation letter from Kevin Smith at Monday night’s Bald Knob City Council meeting. Smith said he would be working 28 hours per week for the sheriff’s office in the judicial area duties of bailiff and transport. However, Smith did inform Grayson that he will stay with Bald Knob on a part-time basis for as long as he is needed while the city searches for his replacement.
“I have learned quite a bit and I appreciate that,” Smith told Grayson and the council. “It has been a good year. I have had a lot of ups and downs. It’s a hard decision, I can tell you. I feel like probably for the betterment of myself – the health issues, the stress – I’m just going to move on. Thank you all.”
Grayson said he hopes to keep Smith on the job as long as he can as the city looks to hire his replacement. He invited the council members to recommend anyone who they thought might be qualified for the position.
Council member Ella White asked Grayson if the person taking Smith’s place would have to have special qualifications.
“I want to try to find a certified inspector,” Grayson said. “Bald Knob is starting to grow so hopefully we can be prepared for that.”
Smith said when he was hired, he was looked at because he previously had worked in the fire service and it did inspections concerning fire codes. He said he retired from the city of Searcy, having worked for the fire department. Smith also mentioned his time spent working in law enforcement for the sheriff’s office.
He said while building inspections were a part of the code enforcement job, the biggest thing is issuing electrical permits, plumbing and HVAC. “The city paid for my training to go get those classes.”
“Something we didn’t know when I took the job, and all of you that will be part of this hiring process, the state electrical board has made it very difficult to become a licensed-by-the-state electrical inspector,” Smith said, “to be able to go to this class and get your certification and be licensed by the state. You can still be the inspector, but having that knowledge and the state title that the state recognizes you as a state electrical inspector, it is required that you have worked four years as a licensed electrician. They have really narrowed the people that can be a licensed electrical inspector for the state.”
Smith said he has never worked as a licensed electrician, but has some basic knowledge of it.
