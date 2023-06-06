Receiving certificate of commendation at Bald Knob City Council meeting

Sgt. Brandon Brown (left) of the Bald Knob Police Department stands next to School Resource Officer Collin Ervin, who is holding his framed certificate of commendation for his life-saving actions near the Bald Knob campus May 15. Ervin applied a tourniquet to an individual with a lacerated arm that reportedly kept the individual from bleeding out.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

A Bald Knob school resource officer who responded to cries for help and kept an injured individual near the campus from bleeding out, according to the Bald Knob Police Department, was honored Monday night.

SRO Collin Ervin was given a certificate of commendation at the Bald Knob City Council meeting for his actions May 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.