A Bald Knob school resource officer who responded to cries for help and kept an injured individual near the campus from bleeding out, according to the Bald Knob Police Department, was honored Monday night.
SRO Collin Ervin was given a certificate of commendation at the Bald Knob City Council meeting for his actions May 15.
That Monday, Ervin was on the Bald Knob campus around the red brick gym when he heard someone yelling for help. Ervin, according to the commendation, found that the screams were coming from the LaView Street area. When he got closer, Ervin saw a woman calling out while standing over another individual. He rushed to the scene and found a male with a laceration to his right arm.
“Officer Ervin deployed and applied his tourniquet to the male’s arm, stopping the bleeding,” Sgt. Brandon Brown said in making the presentation to Ervin. “Medical staff reported that had Officer Ervin not acted quickly and efficiently, the male would have bled out.
“Officer Ervin is credited with bold, decisive action that directly impacted the outcome of the situation and brought exceptional credit to the Bald Knob Police Department.”
The commendation was signed by Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney, Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House and the council members.
House told The Daily Citizen that Ervin “does a good job working as an SRO for the Bald Knob School District.” He said Ervin has been an SRO for a couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.