If Bald Knob School District voters approve a millage increase and extension Tuesday, a new elementary school and relocating interior power lines underground will provide a lot of features “to increase the safety and security of students and staff,” according to Superintendent Melissa Gipson.

Early voting has been taking place this week at the White County Clerk’s Office on an extension of the existing 13.5 debt service mills for 23 additional years, increasing debt service mills by 5.75 mills and refinancing four existing bond issues.

