The Bald Knob School District is looking to increase and extend its debt service mills in order to build a new elementary school and relocate power lines underground.
The Bald Knob School Board approved a special election being held Aug. 9 to ask voters to increase the district’s mills by 5.75, for a 23-year extension on the existing 13.5 mills and to refinance four bond issues. If passed, the total millage rate in the district will be 44.25.
The district said in a statement that the mills would be levied at the end of 2022 and collected in 2023.
The Arkansas Division of Public Schools Academic Facilities and Transportation approved partnership funding, a state-contributed amount, totaling $5,173,114.76 toward the elementary school construction and $780,963.47 toward the relocation of the interior power lines.
Three proposals for increasing the millage rate were discussed by Jack Truemper, senior vice president in the finance team at Stephens Inc. Each mill is one dollar per $1,000 of assessed property value. The first proposal was for 4.25 mills, another was for 5.75 mills and the last one was for 6.75 mills.
Superintendent Melissa Gipson said the 4.25 mills would have enabled the district to build the bare minimum in a facility. She said the 5.75 mills, if passed in August and the bids are able to be accepted by January, would allow for more space with maybe “some innovative spaces for our kids to benefit from.”
Gipson said 6.75 mills would be the amount needed if the millage doesn’t pass this year.
She said there have been questions asked about how declining enrollment impacts a facilities project. “I have talked with patrons about the fact that our declining enrollment doesn’t take away the need” for an adequate facility, which she said “could also be a draw for more people to come to us in the future.”
Truemper said the 5.75 mills would net $19.3 million based on assumptions. The 4.25 mills, he said, would generate $16.6 in project funds. Truemper said the 6.75 mills would generate $21 million in project funds.
In addition to the project fund, Truemper said the partnership funding would get the district closer to the total dollar amount needed for the elementary school and burying and relocating the power lines.
Gipson said the last millage increase for the district was in 2001 and it was raised by 5 mills to go toward a new high school, an all-purpose gymnasium, paving the parking lot, a new elementary library with offices and some additional facilities.
In 2003, Truemper said, the Supreme Court came out and announced the school funding in Arkansas was unconstitutional so the Legislature changed the funding formula. “In that same ruling,” he said, “they said all school districts are required to have a minimum of 25 M and O [maintenance and operations] mills voted.”
Truemper said Bald Knob residents in the district are currently paying 45.6 mills (38.5 mills to the school district, 3 mills to the city and 4.1 for county general). He said on a $200,000 home, the tax bill would be $1,824. “You get a $350 tax credit from Amendment 79, so that would knock that down to $1,474. So on a $200,000 home, 5.75 new mills would add to the tax bill $230 a year or $19.14 a month.”
The proposed budget for the district for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024, includes a $19.3 million building fund expense, $1,537,974 in bonded debt payment, $5,682,769 in salary fund expenditures, $2.082.011 in instructional expense, $1,463,034 in maintenance and operation expenses and $2,305,689 in other operating expenses.
