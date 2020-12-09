Bald Knob received $114,777 in CARES Act funds late last week, which Mayor Barth Grayson said “was for payroll reimbursement.”
“Our city kept all of our employees working throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” Grayson said. “Some [other cities] had to furlough or lay workers off.”
Grayson gave a special thanks to Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools and others who got all the needed information prepared and submitted for the application for the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“A special thanks goes to our state representative, Jim Wooten, for making me aware of these available funds as soon as this was appropriated.” Grayson said.
Grayson is reminding everyone to stay safe and practice proper distancing and urges people to wear their masks when they are needed.
