The Bald Knob Police Department is expected to pick up a K-9 this week that the city is purchasing.
The Bald Knob City Council approved the $5,000 purchase last week and an additional amount up to $1,000 to get supplies needed for it.
Police Chief Larry House’s request for the dog, a Belgian Malinois, was one of the things he said he had on his Christmas list from the council. He told the council that he had spoken with Blake Bristow from Jonesboro, “who is apparently the man for K-9 dogs. He’s with BlueStreak K-9 Dogs.”
House said Bristow had a dog that the Bald Knob Police Department might be interested in that is “pushing 14 months old,” and the only reason Bristow was making it available was because the trainer of the dog has to undergo shoulder surgery and would be gone for three months.
House said he had learned that there is apparently two stages of these types of police dogs. “Stage one would be tracks – tracks people that run or get lost – and sniffs drugs. Stage two he does those two things [also] but he attacks; if you sick ‘em on somebody, he bites and attacks.” House said this dog is guaranteed to do all of those things, all of the dog’s vet records were available and the dog is guaranteed to be “healthy.”
House and a K-9 officer from Bald Knob would be certified to handle the dog and they would get two free days of training per month, including in the $5,000.
Councilman Alvin Hearyman asked House if these dogs usually cost $7,000 and House said “yes.”
Mayor Barth Grayson said having been in the newspaper business before, he has watched these dogs come and go and they are a “wonderful thing,” but he had questions for House.
“It’s a major responsibility and if you assign one other person [besides himself], they become attached to that dog and that dog becomes attached to them. Every time I see an officer leave ...,” Grayson said. “It needs to be somebody you really depend on and who is going to be here. I am fully supportive of a drug dog.”
House said there would be certain commands the dog would respond to. “We need one bad,” House told Grayson.
Hearyman made the motion for the city to buy the dog but first, Councilman Johnny Hodges asked, “Who is going to get the dog and where’s it going to be?’ And, whose vehicle [will the dog be in]? And how much will it cost him? We have always had to pay a dollar an hour more [for K9 officer.]”
House said state law requires that whatever officer is handling the dog is allotted 3 1/2 hours a week and either he’s paid for that or let off 3 1/2 hours a week. House also told Hodges that the dog can be in whatever vehicle the department wants him in.
Hodges pressed House, “What is your plan?” House said the county has one dog in a car and an other in an SUV. Councilman David Smith said the city already had dog boxes for the vehicles.
Hodges came back, “What about the housing?” House said, “It needs a 10 by 10 kennel.” House was asked by Hodges if he had an officer in mind for K-9 and he said he had a dedicated officer, JR Tackett.
“He says he is going to be here for the long run,” House said. “I’m getting trained on the dog, too, in case he moved.”
