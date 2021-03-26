Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson said a “citywide cleanup” is now underway through the end of April.
From 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, “a big dumpster” is available for residents to dispose of “extra household wastes but no batteries, paints or building materials.” Grayson said the dumpster will be located in the bullpen/fenced area “down by the railroad tracks” at the corner of Main Street and Market Street. A city employee will be on hand to enforce items not allowed.
In order to participate in dumping things today, residents will need to show the city worker a Bald Knob water bill. Grayson said this dumpster will also be available to residents on the last Saturdays of April, May and June.
Grayson also wanted to remind residents to take advantage of the Electronics Recycling Trailer that is behind City Hall in front of the Bald Knob Police Department. The area is monitored with a camera.
There is also an ongoing solid waste cleanup through April. Yard waste/natural vegetation can also be picked up by calling the water or street Departments.
“We ask that our residents take pride in cleaning up what you have,” Grayson said. “We always have extra cleanups before Mother’s Day every year.”
